Top 5 Photos from Falcons vs. Patriots presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Falcons presented by CarMax.

Oct 23, 2017 at 05:08 AM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Falcons presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Pass defense working in Harmon-y

#4: Butler blows up the play

#3: Big win in Fogsborough

#2: Cooks and his blocker

#1: Sunday night block party

More photos from Week 7:

Silverman's Best presented by CarMax: Patriots-Falcons 10/22

Team photographer, David Silverman, offers his best photos presented by CarMax from the Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Falcons vs. Patriots: Week 7

The New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on as he makes his way to the field prior to a week 7 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on as he makes his way to the field prior to a week 7 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets members of the U.S. military along the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, left, and Tom Brady speak while warming up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, and teammates stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, rear, tackles New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) and safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan calls signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Duke Riley (42) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The play was nullified on an offensive pass interference penalty by Gronkowski.

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal (22) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) attempts a field goal, which was blocked, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots players scramble for the ball after the Patriots blocked a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks runs for the goal and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, center, follows Rob Gronkowski (87) toward the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks dives across the goal line for a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler celebrates after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, right, sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a receiver as he rolls out to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defenders stop Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets a lift from center David Andrews to celebrate his touchdown pass to James White during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, right, watches his field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Fog hovers over the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) attempts a field goal, which was blocked, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) attempts a field goal, which was blocked, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots players scramble for the ball after the Patriots blocked a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots players scramble for the ball after the Patriots blocked a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks runs for the goal and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks runs for the goal and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, center, follows Rob Gronkowski (87) toward the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, center, follows Rob Gronkowski (87) toward the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, center, follows Rob Gronkowski (87) toward the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, center, follows Rob Gronkowski (87) toward the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks dives across the goal line for a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks dives across the goal line for a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler celebrates after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler celebrates after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, right, sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, right, sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a receiver as he rolls out to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a receiver as he rolls out to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots defenders stop Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defenders stop Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets a lift from center David Andrews to celebrate his touchdown pass to James White during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets a lift from center David Andrews to celebrate his touchdown pass to James White during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, right, watches his field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, right, watches his field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Fog hovers over the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Fog hovers over the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Fog settles over the field as side judge Adrian Hill works along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, left, and cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29) defend as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones goes up for a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) celebrates in the end zone with teammates after breaking up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, rear, defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, front, runs from Atlanta Falcons defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, rear, defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, rear, defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, front, runs from Atlanta Falcons defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, front, runs from Atlanta Falcons defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia talks to players as they warm up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia talks to players as they warm up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, left, makes a touchdown catch over New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, left, makes a touchdown catch over New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs in the fog as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson (33) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs in the fog as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson (33) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(Editors note: Image has been converted to Black and White) A general view of play is seen during a week 7 NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 23-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
(Editors note: Image has been converted to Black and White) A general view of play is seen during a week 7 NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 23-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to teammates on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to teammates on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during a week 7 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 23-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during a week 7 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 23-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady checks his phone as he waits to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady checks his phone as he waits to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Falcons, 23-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Falcons, 23-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws from the pocket during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Falcons, 23-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws from the pocket during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Falcons, 23-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Latest News

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Trending Video

Myles Bryant 9/4: "Putting what we've learned on display"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/4: "We've been clicking"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Pharaoh Brown 9/4: "The foundation for me is the same"

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 9/4: "We've got to be prepared"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Throwback: Tom Brady's First Start and Win as a Patriot

We take a look back at highlights from quarterback Tom Brady's first start and win as a New England Patriot on September 30, 2001 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bill Belichick 9/4: "All roster decisions are based on what we feel like is best for our football team"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on September 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
In Case You Missed It

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
