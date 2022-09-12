Official website of the New England Patriots

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.

Sep 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Top5Photos-16x9 (1)

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.

#5. Stop. Drop. Roll.

20220912_PDC_Montgomery_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Jump Jakobi!

20220912_PDC_Jakobi_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: Up-Ended

20220912_PDC_Phillips_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Bullseye to Bourne 🎯

20220912_PDC_Bourne_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Blasted by Bentley 💥

20220912_PDC_Bentley_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 1:

Photos: Patriots at Dolphins Week 1

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 1 game at Hardrock Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91), Christian Barmore (90), and Kyle Dugger (23) celebrate a stop
1 / 53

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91), Christian Barmore (90), and Kyle Dugger (23) celebrate a stop

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr (91) and teammates celebrate a stop
2 / 53

Deatrich Wise Jr (91) and teammates celebrate a stop

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise JR (91) pursues Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (1)
3 / 53

Deatrich Wise JR (91) pursues Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (1)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
TE Hunter Henry (85) avoids a defender after the catch
4 / 53

TE Hunter Henry (85) avoids a defender after the catch

AP Photo by Lynne Sladky
QB Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to RB Damien Harris (37)
5 / 53

QB Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to RB Damien Harris (37)

AP Photo by Lynne Sladky
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes for a gain against the Miami Dolphins
6 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes for a gain against the Miami Dolphins

AP Photo by Rebecca Blackwell
Patriots player taken down by a Miami Dolphins defender in the season opener
7 / 53

Patriots player taken down by a Miami Dolphins defender in the season opener

AP Photo by Rebecca Blackwell
Mac Jones (10) signaling pre-snap against the Miami Dolphins
8 / 53

Mac Jones (10) signaling pre-snap against the Miami Dolphins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
RB Damien Harris (37) breaks away for a short gain.
9 / 53

RB Damien Harris (37) breaks away for a short gain.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
WR Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass against CB Nik Needham (40) of the Miami Dolphins
10 / 53

WR Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass against CB Nik Needham (40) of the Miami Dolphins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
QB Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket with protection from David Andrews (60) and his offensive line.
11 / 53

QB Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket with protection from David Andrews (60) and his offensive line.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews (60) and Mac Jones (10) makes pre snap identification against the Miami Dolphins
12 / 53

David Andrews (60) and Mac Jones (10) makes pre snap identification against the Miami Dolphins

Photo by David Silverman
Adrian Phillips (21) and Devin McCourty (32) tackle TE Durham Smythe (81) of the Miami Dolphins
13 / 53

Adrian Phillips (21) and Devin McCourty (32) tackle TE Durham Smythe (81) of the Miami Dolphins

AP Photo by Lynne Sladky
Nelson Agholor (15) runs after the catch
14 / 53

Nelson Agholor (15) runs after the catch

Photo by David Silverman
Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass and runs for a gain of 17 yards
15 / 53

Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass and runs for a gain of 17 yards

Photo by David Silverman
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff arms Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland (8)
16 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff arms Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland (8)

Photo by David Silverman
Deatrich Wise Jr (91) sacks QB Tua Tagovailoa (1) and celebrates
17 / 53

Deatrich Wise Jr (91) sacks QB Tua Tagovailoa (1) and celebrates

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Judon (9) stops RB Chase Edmonds (2)
18 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) stops RB Chase Edmonds (2)

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Jevon Holland (8) and Jalen Phillips (15) pursues Rhamondre Stevenson as he runs for a gain
19 / 53

Jevon Holland (8) and Jalen Phillips (15) pursues Rhamondre Stevenson as he runs for a gain

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris (37) runs up the middle for a gain
20 / 53

Damien Harris (37) runs up the middle for a gain

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) fights for extra yards against Xavien Howard (25) of the Miami Dolphins
21 / 53

Hunter Henry (85) fights for extra yards against Xavien Howard (25) of the Miami Dolphins

Photo by David Silverman
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs by a defender for a gain
22 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs by a defender for a gain

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche (55) rushing the passer as Jalen Mills (2) drops into coverage
23 / 53

Josh Uche (55) rushing the passer as Jalen Mills (2) drops into coverage

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a tough catch against Miami Dolphins CB Nik Needham (40)
24 / 53

Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a tough catch against Miami Dolphins CB Nik Needham (40)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a tough reception against Nik Needham (4)
25 / 53

Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a tough reception against Nik Needham (4)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery (14) returns a kickoff versus the Miami Dolphins
26 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) returns a kickoff versus the Miami Dolphins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jabrill Peppers (3)
27 / 53

Jabrill Peppers (3)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon (9) celebrates his sack against Tua Tagovailoa (1) and the Miami Dolphins
28 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) celebrates his sack against Tua Tagovailoa (1) and the Miami Dolphins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon (9) celebrates his first sack of the season
29 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) celebrates his first sack of the season

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots CB Jalen Mills one-on-one with Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds
30 / 53

Patriots CB Jalen Mills one-on-one with Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon (9) sacks Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (1)
31 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) sacks Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (1)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones (31) assist tackling RB Chase Edmonds (2)
32 / 53

Jonathan Jones (31) assist tackling RB Chase Edmonds (2)

Photo by David Silverman
Chase Edmonds (2) tackled by a group of Patriot's defenders
33 / 53

Chase Edmonds (2) tackled by a group of Patriot's defenders

Photo by David Silverman
Punter Jake Bailey (7) punts away
34 / 53

Punter Jake Bailey (7) punts away

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) pulls in a reception
35 / 53

Hunter Henry (85) pulls in a reception

Photo by David Silverman
Tyreek Hill (10) tackled by S Kyle Dugger (23)
36 / 53

Tyreek Hill (10) tackled by S Kyle Dugger (23)

Photo by David Silverman
QB Mac Jones scrambles to get away from the defense
37 / 53

QB Mac Jones scrambles to get away from the defense

AP Photo by Lynne Sladky
Jonnu Smith (81) is tackled by Jerome Baker (55)
38 / 53

Jonnu Smith (81) is tackled by Jerome Baker (55)

AP Photo by Rebecca Blackwell
Ty Montgomery (14) celebrates his touchdown with Hunter Henry (85) and DeVante Parker (1)
39 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) celebrates his touchdown with Hunter Henry (85) and DeVante Parker (1)

AP Photo by Rebecca Blackwell
Jonnu Smith (81) catches a pass and runs for a first down
40 / 53

Jonnu Smith (81) catches a pass and runs for a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) tries to make a defender miss
41 / 53

Damien Harris (37) tries to make a defender miss

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon (9) and Josh Uche (55) celebrate after a sack for a significant loss
42 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) and Josh Uche (55) celebrate after a sack for a significant loss

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Judon (9) celebrates after his sack against the Dolphins
43 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) celebrates after his sack against the Dolphins

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Judon (9) wipes the sweat away after a sack for a big loss
44 / 53

Matthew Judon (9) wipes the sweat away after a sack for a big loss

Photo by David Silverman
Tua Tagovailoa (1) sacked by Matthew Judon (9)
45 / 53

Tua Tagovailoa (1) sacked by Matthew Judon (9)

Photo by David Silverman
Tua Tagovailoa (1) sacked for a big loss by Matthew Judon (9)
46 / 53

Tua Tagovailoa (1) sacked for a big loss by Matthew Judon (9)

Photo by David Silverman
Ty Montgomery (14) and Hunter Henry (85) celebrate after a touchdown
47 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) and Hunter Henry (85) celebrate after a touchdown

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery (14) celebrates after a touchdown reception
48 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) celebrates after a touchdown reception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery (14) rolls in for the touchdown
49 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) rolls in for the touchdown

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery (14) catches a touchdown reception
50 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) catches a touchdown reception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery (14) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown
51 / 53

Ty Montgomery (14) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates after a reception
52 / 53

Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates after a reception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81) after the catch and run for an additional gain
53 / 53

Jonnu Smith (81) after the catch and run for an additional gain

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photos: Pregame Week 1: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

MIA Arrival PDC
1 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman128-watermarked
2 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman065-watermarked
3 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman112-watermarked
4 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman103-watermarked
5 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman023-watermarked
6 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman086-watermarked
7 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman015-watermarked
8 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman005-watermarked
9 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman081-watermarked
10 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
MD-091122-Arrivals_Silverman001-watermarked
11 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP07561-watermarked
12 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07597-watermarked
13 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07610-watermarked
14 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07562-watermarked
15 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07584-watermarked
16 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07546-watermarked
17 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07532-watermarked
18 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07553-watermarked
19 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07607-watermarked
20 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07631-watermarked
21 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07581-watermarked
22 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07586-watermarked
23 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP07603-watermarked
24 / 24
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
