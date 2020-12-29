Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Dec 29, 2020 at 01:54 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC-wk-16

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: How Many Bills Does It Take To Tackle A Patriot?

DSP40933-watermarked
New England Patriots

#4: Leading The Charge

DSC02398-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#3: Watch Me Whip, Watch Me J.J.

DSP40357-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#2: Eat My Dust 🏃🏼💨

DSP40132-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#1: Demolished By Dugger

DSP41158-watermarked
New England Patriots

More photos from Week 16:

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 16

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Monday, December 28, 2020.

EJA38242-copy
1 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
EJA38218-copy
2 / 47
Eric J. Adler
1DSP1441-copy
3 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP1440-copy
4 / 47
David Silverman
1DSP1465-copy
5 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP1488-copy
6 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP1500-watermarked
7 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BB-122820-HealthCareHeroes_Adler006-watermarked
8 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BB-122820-HealthCareHeroes_Adler011-watermarked
9 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BB-122820-HealthCareHeroes_Adler056-watermarked
10 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
BB-122820-HealthCareHeroes_Adler037-watermarked
11 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
12 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA9279-copy
13 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, talks to his offensive teammates before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
14 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, talks to his offensive teammates before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton pitches the ball to a running back in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
15 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton pitches the ball to a running back in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
16 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, right, shoves Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen out of bounds in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
17 / 47

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, right, shoves Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen out of bounds in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA0006-watermarked
18 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DSP40193-watermarked
19 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP40146-watermarked
20 / 47
David Silverman
DSP40117-watermarked
21 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA0277-watermarked
22 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DS_03133-watermarked
23 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP40355-watermarked
24 / 47
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs from Buffalo Bills defensive ends Darryl Johnson (92) and Mario Addison (97) on his way to a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
25 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs from Buffalo Bills defensive ends Darryl Johnson (92) and Mario Addison (97) on his way to a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA0071-copy
26 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) breaks a tackle attempt by Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
27 / 47

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) breaks a tackle attempt by Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
28 / 47

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DSP40076-copy
29 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) hands off to running back J.J. Taylor in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
30 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) hands off to running back J.J. Taylor in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips pressures New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
31 / 47

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips pressures New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA0549-watermarked
32 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA0845-watermarked
33 / 47
New England Patriots
1EJA0792-watermarked
34 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA0730-watermarked
35 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA0969-watermarked
36 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA1104-watermarked
37 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA1112-watermarked
38 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA1151-watermarked
39 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA1198-watermarked
40 / 47
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
41 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
42 / 47

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DSP40146-copy
43 / 47
1EJA1229-copy
44 / 47
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
45 / 47

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
46 / 47

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in an empty Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
47 / 47

The New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in an empty Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Week 16: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Gillette Stadium.

Byron Cowart
1 / 29

Byron Cowart

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Newton
2 / 29

Cam Newton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Justin Bethel
3 / 29

Justin Bethel

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel
4 / 29

Sony Michel

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham
5 / 29

Jarrett Stidham

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor
6 / 29

Jermaine Eluemunor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry
7 / 29

N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Akeem Spence
8 / 29

Akeem Spence

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer
9 / 29

Brian Hoyer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson
10 / 29

J.C. Jackson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant
11 / 29

Myles Bryant

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damiere Byrd
12 / 29

Damiere Byrd

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona
13 / 29

Joe Cardona

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
14 / 29

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White
15 / 29

James White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DSC01920-watermarked
16 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01923-watermarked
17 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01964-watermarked
18 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01936-watermarked
19 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01930-watermarked
20 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01977-watermarked
21 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01942-watermarked
22 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01926-watermarked
23 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01972-watermarked
24 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01919-watermarked
25 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01990-watermarked
26 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01959-watermarked
27 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01983-watermarked
28 / 29
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01951-watermarked
29 / 29
Photo by David Silverman

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 9 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chiefs presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Kanas City Chiefs presented by CarMax.

Latest News

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Buffalo Bills Postgame Quotes 12/28

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Sign Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Every rep is an opportunity for young Patriots

Advertising