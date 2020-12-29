Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: How Many Bills Does It Take To Tackle A Patriot?
#4: Leading The Charge
#3: Watch Me Whip, Watch Me J.J.
#2: Eat My Dust 🏃🏼💨
#1: Demolished By Dugger
More photos from Week 16:
The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Gillette Stadium.