Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Oct 04, 2021 at 12:35 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Green Goblin takes flight

Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Raise your hand if you caught your first Patriots TD 🙋‍♂️

Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: "Hey Mac let me play QB for a snap"

Photo by David Silverman

#2: Hunting for the endzone

Photo by David Silverman

#1: A proper Foxboro welcome

Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 4:

Photos: Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

The New England Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Mac Jones (10) under center.
1 / 48

Mac Jones (10) under center.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is taken down by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
2 / 48

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is taken down by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is taken down by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
3 / 48

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is taken down by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, right, is congratulated by Hunter Henry (85) after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
4 / 48

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, right, is congratulated by Hunter Henry (85) after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) fakes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) on a run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
5 / 48

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) fakes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) on a run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
6 / 48

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson, right, dives for the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Rashard Robinson (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
7 / 48

New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson, right, dives for the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Rashard Robinson (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws while pressured by New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
8 / 48

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws while pressured by New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
9 / 48

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
10 / 48

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, left, celebrates after his touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
11 / 48

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, left, celebrates after his touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
12 / 48

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
13 / 48

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
14 / 48

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
Mac Jones (10) shows love to Kyle Dugger (23) as the offense takes the field.
15 / 48

Mac Jones (10) shows love to Kyle Dugger (23) as the offense takes the field.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills (2) lines up against Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin (14).
16 / 48

Jalen Mills (2) lines up against Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin (14).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans (13).
17 / 48

J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans (13).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater (18)
18 / 48

Matthew Slater (18)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty (32) hypes up the defense prior to the game.
19 / 48

Devin McCourty (32) hypes up the defense prior to the game.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
20 / 48

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) tries to elude New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
21 / 48

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) tries to elude New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Photo by Elise Amendola
Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket.
22 / 48

Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne (84) moves up the field after hauling in a catch.
23 / 48

Kendrick Bourne (84) moves up the field after hauling in a catch.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dont'a Hightower (54) lines up against Tom Brady (12).
24 / 48

Dont'a Hightower (54) lines up against Tom Brady (12).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defense lines up prior to a snap.
25 / 48

Patriots defense lines up prior to a snap.

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9) points out the offense prior to a snap.
26 / 48

Matt Judon (9) points out the offense prior to a snap.

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson (27)
27 / 48

J.C. Jackson (27)

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket.
28 / 48

Mac Jones (10) drops back in the pocket.

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10)
29 / 48

Mac Jones (10)

Photo by David Silverman
Jakobi Meyers (16) turns up the field.
30 / 48

Jakobi Meyers (16) turns up the field.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9)
31 / 48

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offense line huddles up.
32 / 48

Patriots offense line huddles up.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden (25)
33 / 48

Brandon Bolden (25)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry (1) lines up.
34 / 48

N'Keal Harry (1) lines up.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) lines up.
35 / 48

Nelson Agholor (15) lines up.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Bailey (7) and Lawrence Guy (93) show each other love.
36 / 48

Jake Bailey (7) and Lawrence Guy (93) show each other love.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for extra yards.
37 / 48

Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for extra yards.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack.
38 / 48

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) takes down Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady (12).
39 / 48

Matt Judon (9) takes down Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady (12).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) sacks Tom Brady (12).
40 / 48

Matt Judon (9) sacks Tom Brady (12).

Photo by David Silverman
Jalen Mills (2) celebrates.
41 / 48

Jalen Mills (2) celebrates.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers (16) cuts up field.
42 / 48

Jakobi Meyers (16) cuts up field.

Photo by David Silverman
SMD08766-watermarked
43 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
Jalen Mills (2) celebrates.
44 / 48

Jalen Mills (2) celebrates.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates with Josh Uche (55).
45 / 48

Matt Judon (9) celebrates with Josh Uche (55).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) breaks a tackle.
46 / 48

Damien Harris (37) breaks a tackle.

Photo by David Silverman
Jonnu Smith (81)
47 / 48

Jonnu Smith (81)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates his first TD as a Patriot.
48 / 48

Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates his first TD as a Patriot.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots Sunday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

DS-04
1 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
2 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
3 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-07
4 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
5 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-16
6 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
7 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
8 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
9 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-32
10 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
11 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-04
12 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
13 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
14 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
15 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-05
16 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
17 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-30
18 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
19 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-37
20 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
21 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-03
22 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
23 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-11
24 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-21
25 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-40
26 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
27 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-23
28 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
29 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-15
30 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
31 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-19
32 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
33 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
34 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-33
35 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-10
36 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
37 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-22
38 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
39 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-14
40 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-27
41 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-25
42 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
43 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-18
44 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
45 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-33
46 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
47 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-35
48 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
49 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-20
50 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
51 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-06
52 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
53 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-08
54 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
55 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-26
56 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
57 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-38
58 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
59 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-12
60 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
61 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-24
62 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
63 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-13
64 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
65 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-09
66 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
67 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-21
68 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
69 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-39
70 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
71 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-29
72 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
73 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-28
74 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
75 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-17
76 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
77 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-34
78 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
79 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
EA-01
80 / 114
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-41
81 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
DS-72
82 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-70
83 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-74
84 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-71
85 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-73
86 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-65
87 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-66
88 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-68
89 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-69
90 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-67
91 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-63
92 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-60
93 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-62
94 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-59
95 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-64
96 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-61
97 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-57
98 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-58
99 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-56
100 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-55
101 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-54
102 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-52
103 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-51
104 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-53
105 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-47
106 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-48
107 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-50
108 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-49
109 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
DS-44
110 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
DS-42
111 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
DS-43
112 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
DS-46
113 / 114
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-45
114 / 114
Photo by David Silverman
