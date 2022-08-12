Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Giants presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Giants presented by CarMax.
#5: You can't escape
#4: Lil'Jordan Celly
#3: Raise your hand if you caught a TD
#2: Crunch 💪
#1: Hands like glue
More photos from Preseason Week 1:
The New England Patriots take on the New York Giants in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Photos: Pregame Preseason Week 1: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 11, 2022.