Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Panthers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers presented by CarMax.

Aug 20, 2022 at 11:37 AM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers presented by CarMax.

#5: Touchdown for Ty

20220920_PDC_Montgomery_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Nelly goes deep

20220820_PDC_Agholor_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: How to stop a touchback 101

20220820_PDC_LilJordan_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#2: No Fly Zone 🙅‍♂️

20220820_PDC_Mitchell_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: We're on to Vegas

20220819_PDC_Wade_Worrell
Photo by Faith Worrell

More photos from Preseason Week 2:

Photos: Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2

The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Ty Montgomery (14) scores a rushing TD and celebrates with teammate Damien Harris (37)
1 / 48

Ty Montgomery (14) scores a rushing TD and celebrates with teammate Damien Harris (37)

Photo by Faith Worrell
Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) and the Patriots defense celebrate a stop
2 / 48

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) and the Patriots defense celebrate a stop

Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots defense stops Carolina Panthers QB PJ Walker (11)
3 / 48

Patriots defense stops Carolina Panthers QB PJ Walker (11)

Photo by Faith Worrell
Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) sacks Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11)
4 / 48

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) sacks Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11)

Photo by Faith Worrell
Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) sacks Carolina Panthers QB PJ Walker (11) for a loss
5 / 48

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) sacks Carolina Panthers QB PJ Walker (11) for a loss

Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots defender tackles Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard (30)
6 / 48

Patriots defender tackles Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard (30)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
7 / 48

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo by Charles Krupa
Myles Bryant (27) makes a play on Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17)
8 / 48

Myles Bryant (27) makes a play on Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17)

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Judon (9) and Josh Uche (55) celebrate a stop
9 / 48

Matthew Judon (9) and Josh Uche (55) celebrate a stop

Photo by David Silverman
Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) makes a play on the ballcarrier
10 / 48

Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) makes a play on the ballcarrier

Photo by David Silverman
Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) and Jahlani Tavai (48) celebrate a stop
11 / 48

Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) and Jahlani Tavai (48) celebrate a stop

Photo by David Silverman
Christian Barmore (90) rushing the Carolina Panthers quarterback
12 / 48

Christian Barmore (90) rushing the Carolina Panthers quarterback

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) avoids a defender
13 / 48

Mac Jones (10) avoids a defender

Photo by David Silverman
Devin McCourty (32) tackles a Panthers player
14 / 48

Devin McCourty (32) tackles a Panthers player

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots player preparing to cover Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkood (19)
15 / 48

Patriots player preparing to cover Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkood (19)

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Judon (9) rushing Cam Erving (75) for the Carolina Panthers
16 / 48

Matthew Judon (9) rushing Cam Erving (75) for the Carolina Panthers

Photo by David Silverman
Yodny Cajuste (72) Cole Strange (69) Ty Montgomery (14) and Devin Asiasi (86) celebrate a touchdown.
17 / 48

Yodny Cajuste (72) Cole Strange (69) Ty Montgomery (14) and Devin Asiasi (86) celebrate a touchdown.

Photo by Faith Worrell
Mac Jones (10) and David Andrews (60) pre snap against the Carolina Panthers
18 / 48

Mac Jones (10) and David Andrews (60) pre snap against the Carolina Panthers

Photo by Faith Worrell
Mac Jones (10) escaping the pocket against the Panthers
19 / 48

Mac Jones (10) escaping the pocket against the Panthers

Photo by Faith Worrell
New England Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery (14) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
20 / 48

New England Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery (14) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Frank Herron (69) of the Carolina Panthers rushes QB Mac Jones (10) while attempting a deep pass
21 / 48

Frank Herron (69) of the Carolina Panthers rushes QB Mac Jones (10) while attempting a deep pass

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Patriots offensive line helps Ty Montgomery (14) score a touchdown
22 / 48

Patriots offensive line helps Ty Montgomery (14) score a touchdown

Nelson Agholor (15) with a reception against Carolina defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. (28)
23 / 48

Nelson Agholor (15) with a reception against Carolina defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. (28)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) with a reception against Panthers defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. (28)
24 / 48

Nelson Agholor (15) with a reception against Panthers defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. (28)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) defended on a reception against Panther's Keith Taylor Jr. (28)
25 / 48

Nelson Agholor (15) defended on a reception against Panther's Keith Taylor Jr. (28)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) avoids defender Sean Chandler (34)
26 / 48

Nelson Agholor (15) avoids defender Sean Chandler (34)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Raekwon McMillan (46) ready to rush PJ Walker (11)
27 / 48

Raekwon McMillan (46) ready to rush PJ Walker (11)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews (60) in pass protection against Marquis Haynes Sr. (98)
28 / 48

David Andrews (60) in pass protection against Marquis Haynes Sr. (98)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis (22) tackles Shi Smith (12)
29 / 48

Cody Davis (22) tackles Shi Smith (12)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery (14) rushes up the middle
30 / 48

Ty Montgomery (14) rushes up the middle

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers (16) avoids defenders after a reception
31 / 48

Jakobi Meyers (16) avoids defenders after a reception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer (5) and Kody Russey (66) pre snap
32 / 48

Brian Hoyer (5) and Kody Russey (66) pre snap

Photo by Faith Worrell
Team celebration after a interception by Shaun Wade (26)
33 / 48

Team celebration after a interception by Shaun Wade (26)

Photo by Faith Worrell
Interception return by Shaun Wade (26)
34 / 48

Interception return by Shaun Wade (26)

Photo by Faith Worrell
Shaun Wade tackled after an interception return
35 / 48

Shaun Wade tackled after an interception return

Photo by Faith Worrell
Shaun Wade (26) and teammates celebrate following an interception return
36 / 48

Shaun Wade (26) and teammates celebrate following an interception return

Photo by Faith Worrell
Jonathan Jones (31) tightly covers a Carolina Panthers receiver
37 / 48

Jonathan Jones (31) tightly covers a Carolina Panthers receiver

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche (55) on a pass rush against Panthers Dennis Daley (65)
38 / 48

Josh Uche (55) on a pass rush against Panthers Dennis Daley (65)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis (22) tackles Panthers WR Shi Smith (12)
39 / 48

Cody Davis (22) tackles Panthers WR Shi Smith (12)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Carl Davis Jr. (98) makes a stop against the Carolina Panthers
40 / 48

Carl Davis Jr. (98) makes a stop against the Carolina Panthers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips (21) pursuing Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith (12)
41 / 48

Adrian Phillips (21) pursuing Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith (12)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler, left, tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey
42 / 48

Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler, left, tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey

AP Photo by Charles Krupa
Carolina Panthers running back Spencer Brown, top left, is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (46)
43 / 48

Carolina Panthers running back Spencer Brown, top left, is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (46)

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones passes in the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers
44 / 48

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones passes in the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Shaun Wade (26) interception leads to celebration
45 / 48

Shaun Wade (26) interception leads to celebration

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Carl Davis Jr (98) pursues Matt Corral (9) of the Carolina Panthers
46 / 48

Carl Davis Jr (98) pursues Matt Corral (9) of the Carolina Panthers

Photo by Faith Worrell
Mack Wilson Sr. (30) in position to make a play
47 / 48

Mack Wilson Sr. (30) in position to make a play

Photo by Faith Worrell
Bailey Zappe (4) drops back against the Carolina Panthers defense
48 / 48

Bailey Zappe (4) drops back against the Carolina Panthers defense

Photo by Faith Worrell
Photos: Pregame Preseason Week 2: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 19, 2022.

CAR arrival PDC
1 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07706-watermarked
2 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07618-watermarked
3 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07777-watermarked
4 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07661-watermarked
5 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07462-watermarked
6 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07429-watermarked
7 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07353-watermarked
8 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07634-watermarked
9 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07592-watermarked
10 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07762-watermarked
11 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07369-watermarked
12 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07739-watermarked
13 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC07486-watermarked
14 / 29
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
CP-081922-LR_Adler59-watermarked
15 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler29-watermarked
16 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler01-watermarked
17 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler13-watermarked
18 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler19-watermarked
19 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler71-watermarked
20 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler06-watermarked
21 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler73-watermarked
22 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler27-watermarked
23 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler66-watermarked
24 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler54-watermarked
25 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler33-watermarked
26 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler36-watermarked
27 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler38-watermarked
28 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CP-081922-LR_Adler49-watermarked
29 / 29
Photo by Eric J. Adler
