Top 5 Photos from Patriots vs. Steelers presented by Carmax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots AFC Championship win against the Pittsburgh Steelers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: PILE UP
#4: HOUSTON HERE WE COME
#3: STEELERS COME UP SHORT
#2: NO FLY ZONE
#1: THE FLEA-FLICKER
[wysifield-embeddedpoll|eid="522841"|type="embeddedpoll"|view_mode="full"]
More AFC Championship photos:
With a 36-17 victory over the Steelers, the Patriots are the 2016 AFC Champions. Check out photos from the postgame celebration.
Team photographer, David Silverman, offers his best photos presented by CarMax from New England's AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 22, 2017
The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 22, 2017.