Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 13 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jul 18 - 11:55 AM

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends. 

Jul 14, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).

Locks: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Bubble: Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

In the Mix: Matt Sokol

ANALYSIS

The Patriots new-look offense under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will likely feature a heavy dosage of two-tight end sets that will resemble what we saw in O'Brien's first stint with the team.

Although injuries throughout the spring limited the availability of New England's more experienced wide receivers, the Pats were already preparing the offense to lean on tight end duo Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Despite having Henry and former teammate Jonnu Smith over the last two seasons, the Pats surprisingly ranked 25th in 12-personnel usage in that span, and early indications are that will change this season.

During the spring, Gesicki's natural pass-catching skills and alignment flexibility gave the Pats offense a clearer path to featuring both tight ends on the field together. Gesicki, an inside receiver who plays detached from the formation, was impactful in OTAs and minicamp sessions running the seam, stretching the field horizontally, and showing decent separation quickness.

Gesicki's overall smoothness in the passing game made for a better pairing than Smith's untraditional skillset with Henry, offering two big-bodied targets between the numbers. Things could skew back to more three-receiver packages once the Patriots are fully healthy at wide receiver. Still, the expectation is the Patriots two-tight end usage will increase significantly.

Along with the potential upside of having two productive pass-catchers between the numbers, there are also formational benefits from operating their base offense out of 12-personnel. The Pats can run or pass out of this grouping based on the defense's personnel. If defenses match them with five defensive backs (nickel), one of those inside receivers shown above is getting a linebacker in coverage. Suppose opposing defenses match them in dime, now the Pats can get into a run formation and run Stevenson down a lighter defense's throat.

The Patriots new tight end duo is one of the team's biggest 'X' factors that could increase the offense's ceiling for the 2023 season.

Behind Gesicki and Henry, the Patriots have decisions to make on carrying a third tight end on the initial 53-man roster and the stylistic direction they'd like to take with the TE3 spot.

Over the last two seasons with Henry and Smith, the Patriots have mostly carried only two tight ends on the active roster, opting to stash depth options on the practice squad. That trend could continue as Gesicki and Henry are a highly-paid duo that will dominate the playing time.

However, the Patriots must also consider that their reworked duo at the position features two tight ends that lean more toward receiving threats than pure in-line run blockers. Plus, Gesicki will likely log most of his snaps in the slot or out wide rather than as a hand-in-the-dirt tight end.

The Pats signed undrafted rookie free agent Johnny Lumpkin as a potential blocking specialist. Lumpkin stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, and filled out his practice jersey like a slimmed-down offensive tackle. We'll wait to evaluate Lumpkin as a blocker until padded practices begin this summer, but the rookie could push for a roster spot as a traditional blocking tight end.

New England also signed free-agent Anthony Firkser during the offseason program if they want to lean into a flex tight end room. Firkser has the body type and experience to play as a more versatile blocker in an H-Back mold or possibly expand his role to fullback snaps.

Lastly, the other roster hopeful from this perspective is athletic pass-catching tight end Scotty Washington. Washington is similar to Gesicki in that he plays detached from the formation and has a huge catch radius. Washington makes occasional highlight-reel grabs by leaping above defenders to make contested catches down the field. According to teammates, Washington routinely made similar plays on the scout team last season.

The Patriots are pivoting to a different tight-end duo, with the early returns suggesting that Gesicki and Henry will fit together. Now, decisions loom on how they'll fit out the active roster at the position behind their new pairing.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

As the Patriots prepare to open their 2022 Training Camp, here are the biggest questions facing this year's team.

news

Training Camp: Practice times announced for Patriots-Giants joint practices

Find out everything you need to know about 2021 Patriots Training Camp.

news

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

As the Patriots prepare to open Training Camp, here are the most competitive position battles that will be on display.

news

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

After a busy offseason here are the biggest questions that will be answered as the Patriots open training camp.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising