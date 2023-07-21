Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 20 - 02:45 PM | Tue Jul 25 - 11:55 AM

23 Burning Patriots Questions for 2023

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots announce throwback games for 2023 season

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Running Backs

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Cornerbacks

NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins

Patriots announce dates and times for initial set of Training Camp practices

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-camp roster watch, dark horses and wild cards

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Safeties

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we’re inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the edge and linebackers.

Jul 21, 2023 at 06:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon (9).
Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots linebacker Matt Judon (9).

Locks: Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Keion White, Chris Board

Bubble: Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins, Mack Wilson, DaMarcus Mitchell

In the Mix: Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, Olakunle Fatukasi

ANALYSIS

The second level of the Patriots defense will feature similar continuity to the defensive line group that plays in front of them and it's a big, tough and experienced group that had a highly productive 2022. But can they take the next step against the league's best?

Let's start with the off-the-ball linebacker group that will play primarily inside the defensive formation. The team signed captain and emerging team leader Ja'Whaun Bentley (team-leading 47 stops) to a two-year contract extension earlier this summer, while Jahlani Tavai (8th-highest graded PFF Patriots defender) also received an extension during the 2022 season. The duo has some surprising versatility and good size, and both are coming off their best-graded seasons of their careers according to PFF. Their physicality and ability to also play along the edge make them prototypical Patriots linebackers. Both will be heavily involved this season.

Mack Wilson was retained on a one-year deal after playing 234 snaps in 2022 with three sacks and eight stops, while former Raven and Lion Chris Board is known for stellar special teams play but has also logged plenty of snaps at linebacker and should provide some additional depth. This duo gives a jolt of speed to the group that could be valuable.

Terez Hall and Calvin Munson are familiar faces in New England and have both made contributions as Patriots over the past few seasons despite being on and off the team. Olakunle Fatukasi split his undrafted rookie season between the Bucs and Broncos and will look to make some noise in camp to turn heads.

On the edge, Matthew Judon enters his third year with the Patriots having produced 31 total sacks and two Pro Bowl appearances since joining New England. Judon is a critical every-down presence for the defense, but one that could benefit from even more complementary play across from him off the other edge. Josh Uche had a breakout 2022 with 11.5 sacks and is entering a contract season where he'd like to exceed those totals. Uche is a potent pass rusher and his rising snap totals (38 percent) could indicate a growing role for the former Wolverine.

Anfernee Jennings provided solid depth on the edge in 2022, especially against the run, after missing all of 2021. His 32 percent of the defensive snaps meshed well with Uche and the duo balances each other out situationally. Keion White could be a factor with this group as well; he's a big, powerful player who saw time standing up on the edge during OTAs. It would appear the group could use that kind of fresh depth, as Ronnie Perkins has failed to get on the field in his first two seasons but still has some intriguing potential if he can stay healthy and finally break through.

Damarcus Mitchell was an underrated special teamer after making the team as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He played just five defensive snaps but over 70 percent of the special teams snaps. He'll be one wild card to watch in camp as he looks to enter what appears to be a unit that could use a new face or two to emerge.

This entire group was highly productive and often dominant in 2022, however they struggled in some areas against the better teams in the NFL. Can the veteran group take a new step and get over that hump in 2023? There aren't a lot of new pieces in the mix so it will be up to some familiar faces to take that final step that would put the Patriots firmly in contender territory.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

As the Patriots prepare to open their 2022 Training Camp, here are the biggest questions facing this year's team.

news

Training Camp: Practice times announced for Patriots-Giants joint practices

Find out everything you need to know about 2021 Patriots Training Camp.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Top Two 2023 Draft Picks

Patriots announce dates and times for initial set of Training Camp practices

23 Burning Patriots Questions for 2023

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots announce throwback games for 2023 season

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Running Backs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pats From The Past with Adam Vinatieri

On this episode of Pats from the Past, we sit down with Adam Vinatieri, looking back at his storied career. Among the highlights is how his likely HOF career nearly never got off the ground during a shaky start in his rookie season. How that helped develop confidence to make some of the most clutch kicks in NFL history.  Re-live those kicks as Adam walks us thru the challenges and celebrations. He discusses the fortune of playing for 4 potential Hall of Fame coaches and highlights some of the difference between Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells specifically. Plus, his thoughts on being called by many the greatest kicker of all time.

Training Camp Positions to Watch

Patriots writers' Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down positions to watch at Training Camp.

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising