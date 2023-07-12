Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jul 11 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jul 13 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line. 

Jul 12, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots center David Andrews (60).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots center David Andrews (60).

Locks: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Sidy Sow, Jake Andrews, Atonio Mafi

Bubble: Conor McDermott, Bill Murray, James Ferentz, Kody Russey

In the Mix: Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber

ANALYSIS

The Patriots head into the 2023 season with their biggest question mark from a roster construction standpoint being at offensive tackle, where all options are on the table.

New England's interior trio returns for another season with second-year left guard Cole Strange, center David Andrews, and right guard Mike Onwenu forming a sturdy 'shelf' to provide good depth to the pocket for quarterback Mac Jones. However, both tackle positions are in year two of uncertain roster turnover.

Last season, the Patriots made a change by flipping incumbent starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn immediately in the spring, with Brown moving to left tackle and Wynn switching sides to right tackle. Wynn struggled with the transition, allowing four sacks and being called for nine penalties in seven starts. Due to Wynn's issues, the Pats replaced the former first-rounder with Marcus Cannon, Yodny Cajuste, and Conor McDermott, all making starts at right tackle.

Along with a reworked coaching situation following former offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo's departure to Las Vegas, the Patriots finished 12th and 20th respectively in Pro Football Focus's pass-blocking and run-blocking grading, a noticeable drop-off from the 2021 season (tenth and seventh).

Although the coaching should stabilize with experienced O-Line coach Adrian Klemm now at the helm, New England's offseason additions at tackle were veterans Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson. The 34-year-old Reiff's been a reliable, hard-nosed player but is nearing the end of his career, while Anderson only has 12 career starts in three NFL seasons.

The Patriots also retained McDermott, who was the best of the bunch at right tackle a year ago, and Brown remains under contract as the top option at left tackle. Brown hit a speed bump this spring by reporting to mandatory minicamp a day late, though, and had his ups-and-down last season as well, allowing eight sacks (fifth-most among OTs) with 13 penalties (tied for second-most among OTs), so there's a level of uncertainty there, too.

New England must find two starting-caliber tackles among four veterans and potentially fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow. Sow mostly played guard at Eastern Michigan but practiced at tackle in the spring and has the measurables to kick outside. With Brown mostly not in attendance, Anderson was the primary left tackle, while McDermott and Reiff split time at right tackle, and Sow worked as a backup.

Heading into training camp, the expectation is that Brown will get a shot to prove he's all-in again with the inside track to start at left tackle, At right tackle, Reiff is still the current favorite to start, with Anderson and McDermott close behind, making this an open competition when padded practices begin.

Besides adding another external addition, the other scenario is that starting guard Mike Onwenu transitions back to right tackle, where he started 12 games as a rookie in 2020. The team has been consistent with their belief that Onwenu is "settled in" at right guard. Still, the Patriots have potentially higher-upside contingency plans on the interior than they do at tackle.

On top of Onwenu performing well at tackle in his rookie campaign, New England selected C/G Jake Andrews and guard Atonio Mafi early on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft. The thought was that Andrews would be the eventual successor to captain David Andrews at center, while Mafi serves as insurance for Onwenu with big Mike heading into a contract year.

However, with Onwenu reportedly working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, Andrews and Mafi got their fair share of snaps in Onwenu's spot. Ultimately, the best five-man configuration for the Patriots offensive line could see Onwenu at right tackle and one of the rookies at right guard, where protecting young players on the interior can be easier.

Anderson and Reiff's free-agent contracts suggest they'll make the initial roster. Due to their draft statuses, one would expect the day-three rookie trio to be somehow protected, whether on the active roster or stashed on injured reserve. New England has ten offensive linemen that will likely be in the mix this upcoming season, but the ongoing uncertainty at the tackle position makes it difficult to project starting roles.

The Pats need two starting tackles to emerge this summer, but it's on Klemm and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to create an environment where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

As the Patriots prepare to open their 2022 Training Camp, here are the biggest questions facing this year's team.

news

Training Camp: Practice times announced for Patriots-Giants joint practices

Find out everything you need to know about 2021 Patriots Training Camp.

news

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

As the Patriots prepare to open Training Camp, here are the most competitive position battles that will be on display.

news

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

After a busy offseason here are the biggest questions that will be answered as the Patriots open training camp.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

Gillette Stadium Officials Provide Update on Stadium Renovations and Improvements

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising