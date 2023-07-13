Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Catch-22 (video edition) Thu Jul 13 | 02:00 PM - 04:05 PM

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we’re inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

Jul 13, 2023 at 06:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (91).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (91).

Locks: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy

Bubble: Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts

In the Mix: Jeremiah Pharms, Justus Tavai

ANALYSIS

The Patriots defensive line returns completely intact from 2022, with re-signings of nose tackle Carl Davis and penetrating tackle Daniel Ekuale ensuring important continuity in 2023. However, the position is not without some questions, as veteran Lawrence Guy was missing from the OTA practice fields with reports of contract dissatisfaction. Guy has missed just a handful of games over his six-year Patriots career, topping 500 defensive snaps in each, and has been one of the mainstays upfront. His status will be one of the main things to monitor as the team kicks off training camp.

Davon Godchaux (29 stops, t-3rd on Patriots) is fresh off a contract extension signed last summer and posted a solid 2022 as he's yet to miss a game in two seasons in New England. Deatrich Wise had a career season in 2022 with 7.5 sacks and 26 stops (4th) as the six-year veteran has emerged as one of the team's rising defensive leaders up front. Godchaux and Wise will be two key pieces that the team must rely upon, while third-year Christian Barmore will be the x-factor of the group.

Limited to just 10 games in 2022, Barmore missed the chance to build off a stellar rookie season that saw him make an immediate impact as a disruptive interior tackle with 48 pressures in 2021. Barmore's high energy and surprising power could help the team improve in some key areas. Despite logging the fifth-most sacks in the league, the defense was in the lower half of the league on third down, a spot where Barmore can shine whether he's generating the pressure himself or drawing double teams that free up his teammates.

Ekuale (22 pressures and 18 hurries) did a nice job helping to fill Barmore's interior rush role during 2022 and provides a solid complement and depth behind his teammate in that regard. Now entering his third season with New England and fifth in the NFL, Ekuale could be finding his stride as a solid contributor. He signed a two-year pact this offseason.

Developmental second-year players Sam Roberts and Jeremiah Pharms add some needed youth to the group, while undrafted rookie Justus Tavai appears to be the only new addition up front. That could change as second-round pick Keion White's early reps in the spring had him largely playing in a stand-up edge role much of the time but he could find himself more in the mix with this defensive line group, as he was primarily a hand-down defensive lineman at Georgia Tech. That could impact the dynamics, with White having the potential to work into roles similar to Wise's hand-down edge spot or Barmore and Ekuale's interior rusher roles.

The Patriots defense has put up solid numbers the last two seasons, ranking 4th overall in DVOA is 2021, and 5th overall in 2022, however some of the advanced statistics shine a light on areas to improve like their sub-par third down performance (21st), red zone percentage (22nd), and their 31st-ranked stuffed run rate (per Football Outsiders). They're a veteran group and one that needs their core players like Godchaux and Wise to maintain or build on their solid levels of play, but it's players like Barmore, Roberts and potentially White that could help them elevate to a new level. Guy will be one to watch for, he's been a reliable contributor and one who would not be easily replaced with no clear successor on the roster.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

As the Patriots prepare to open their 2022 Training Camp, here are the biggest questions facing this year's team.

news

Training Camp: Practice times announced for Patriots-Giants joint practices

Find out everything you need to know about 2021 Patriots Training Camp.

news

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

As the Patriots prepare to open Training Camp, here are the most competitive position battles that will be on display.

news

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

After a busy offseason here are the biggest questions that will be answered as the Patriots open training camp.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Gillette Stadium offers update on stadium renovations, new fan experiences for 2023 season

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising