Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Cornerbacks

NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-camp roster watch, dark horses and wild cards

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Safeties

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs. 

Jul 20, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).

Locks: Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery

Bubble: J.J. Taylor

In the Mix: None

ANALYSIS

Until the Patriots add another veteran running back to the mix, it's difficult to envision a scenario where their top-four backs don't make the roster.

Former Jags and Jets running back James Robinson, who was trying to restart his career following an Achilles tear in the 2021 season, didn't make it out of the spring. As is the case for most players at the position who suffer Achilles injuries, Robinson didn't have the explosiveness needed to make the Patriots roster as a depth option behind Stevenson and was released in June after signing in as a free agent in March.

Although the Patriots can count on Stevenson, Robinson failing to pan out following Damien Harris's departure leaves a level of uncertainty behind the Pats lead back. Last season, Stevenson was a workhorse for New England in a breakout campaign that saw him accumulate 1,461 yards from scrimmage on 279 touches. However, the workload, which included a 66.4% snap rate, saw Stevenson's effectiveness take a downward turn as the season progressed.

With managing Rhamondre's workload in mind, the Pats current options to spell Stevenson are relatively unknown commodities. Starting with their two second-year running backs, New England drafted Pierre Strong (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round) to prepare the room for this exact roster turnover as Damien Harris headed into a contract year.

Strong flashed his breakaway speed and elusiveness as a rookie, while there were also moments in practice where his 4.37-second 40-yard dash made its presence felt. Harris, on the other hand, is a classic Pats power back at 221 pounds who showed good build-up speed and better receiving skill than anticipated in the spring. Still, between the two, there are only 27 career touches as rookies.

The Patriots also have veteran Ty Montgomery pushing for a passing game role. Montgomery made a strong first impression to win the third-down back job out of camp last summer, playing 20 snaps in the season-opener. He's a heady route-runner with reliable hands and a wide receiver background that allows him to move around the formation. Montgomery's 2022 season was cut short after only one appearance due to injury, though, and it's been years since he has made a real impact offensively.

Ultimately, running backs are mostly replaceable entities where inexperience isn't necessarily a major factor, seeing that young ball carriers produce across the league every year. New England might head into training camp with the mindset of giving their current group a shot.

However, with big-name free agents still available, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots add a more experienced running back who is a known commodity to the group.

