Tuesday morning camp notes

With a full-contact in-stadium practice scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight for season ticket holders, the Patriots went the light route for the Tuesday morning practice.

Most of the veteran returning players worked without helmets or pads in a walkthrough situation while younger guys and newcomers did some walkthrough and live team drills in helmets and shoulder pads.

NFL officials are in town for a couple of days and after addressing the team at 4:30 about rule changes and "points of emphasis" they will be an active part of the nighttime full pads practice.

Tuesday's morning workout was a chance for newcomers and young players to emphasize the fundamentals of the team's offensive and defensive system while offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel worked with the first units teaching some additions to the playbook.

One player benefiting from the extra work is Dan Klecko, who is making the move from defensive tackle to inside linebacker. Head Coach Bill Belichick likes what he has seen so far from the second-year pro out of Temple.

"Dan's adjusting well. He feels better about it each day. For a guy who has never played on his feet, he looks pretty good all things considered."

Klecko wasn't the only player benefiting from some extra reps. The team period also was an opportunity for all the quarterbacks not named Tom Brady to take some reps running the offense. Rohan Davey looked to bounce back after struggling Monday during two-minute work. He connected with rookie P.K. Sam down the middle for a long completion. Kurt Kittner also looks to be making strides in the offense. Wide receiver J.J. Stokes stood out during that session, shaking coverage to make some nice in-stride catches over the middle.

Defensively, the secondary has been plagued by injuries, and with the corner ranks thinned out and most of the veterans not participating in the team period, safeties like Je'Rod Cherry, Dexter Reid, Scott Farley and Shawn Mayer moved in and out at corner and safety.

The play of the day came when linebacker Justin Kurpeikis jarred the ball loose from tight end Zeron Flemister following a catch over the middle. Klecko recovered the fumble for the turnover.

After practice, running back Corey Dillon addressed the media about his increasing comfort level in the system, but was asked specifically about the hits Rodney Harrison had laid on him during his first week of training camp.

"There's going to be a lot of that the whole year I guess from Rodney," Dillon said. "I'm going to get used to that but he's going to have to get used to me too because I'm going to come."