Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft

Confusing much? First there was a post "NFL notes: Wes Welker leads all nominees for the Patriots Hall of Fame" class of 2023 then the very next day the list of nominees comes out and Welker isn't on it. Can you explain that? Plus, while you're at it, explain why Bill Parcells should be in the HOF. That to me is a head scratcher.

Gary Abrams

I'll try to clarify it as much as I can since I was the one who wrote the NFL Notes column. On April 6 the Patriots Hall of Fame committee met to discuss the various candidates for this year's class. As a member of the committee, I wrote up a summary of how I voted and posted it as the top to my NFL Notes column on April 11. I chose Wes Welker as my top candidate with Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins also finishing in my top three. On April 13, the results of the committee's vote were made public and the three finalists are Vrabel, Mankins and Bill Parcells. I am just one of 20-plus committee members so I can only offer my own opinion. I would have chosen Welker over any other candidate but the rest of my fellow committee members obviously didn't see it that way. I hope that clears up any confusion you may have had. As for Parcells, I understand he is a very polarizing figure in Patriots history and many folks don't believe he should be in the Patriots Hall of Fame. I believe he does deserve a spot there for his role in resurrecting what was at the time the worst franchise in all of professional sports, although I don't feel he is more deserving than any of the three individuals I selected. He was responsible for bringing in many talented players during his four seasons and help put the team on the NFL map. I understand the controversial nature of how he left and I also understand many fans feel he doesn't belong.

Paul Perillo

With the candidates being unveiled for consideration to be voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame it brings up the usual questions around each players pros and cons and quite rightly so, but when it comes to Wes Welker I believe there really are no cons and he was one of the best if not the best at his player group to take to the field during the dynasty period and should be a shoe-in for the Patriots Hall Of Fame and certainly be considered for the one in Canton Ohio. What's your opinion on him and his body of work and his potential enshrinement in New England and maybe one day him being measured up for a gold jacket?

Marc Saez

Well Marc based on my answer to Gary's question above obviously I feel the same as you as far as the Patriots Hall of Fame. Welker took the slot position to another level when he arrived and his numbers are far and away the best for a Patriots receiver in team history. His production was so consistent during his six seasons with the team, including in 2008 when he didn't have Tom Brady throwing him the ball and still caught 111 passes from Matt Cassel when Brady was out injured. I'm not as confident about the Pro Football Hall of Fame because there are so many worthy candidates with great numbers to choose from. I think he deserves consideration for sure, just like I believe Devin McCourty deserves a strong look. But that obviously is a much higher threshold to cross and time will tell.

Paul Perillo

Thank you, Paul, Mike and even Evan, who has never answered one of my questions. My thoughts are our primary need to catch Buffalo is exceptional playmakers. How about Zay Flowers at 14 and trade up to get Jahmyr Gibbs with the second pick. That would satisfy the need at both positions. What do you think and predict?

David Mattica

I agree with your mindset in terms of needing playmakers to keep up with the better offensive teams in the league and specifically Buffalo at the top of the division. I'm not as sold on needing to trade up to grab a running back to do that, even one as talented as Gibbs. I like both players you suggest as draft targets. Both have the skills needed to inject some life into the Patriots offense. I'm not as convinced that Flowers, at 5-9, 182 can handle the rigors of being the No. 1 option in an NFL offense. But he has some electric qualities to his game and was forced to carry an average attack at Boston College as the lone weapon. Of your two picks, I'm much more enthusiastic about Flowers and I love the way you're thinking in terms of the offense in general. I don't like trading up for running backs, however. If Gibbs falls to them in the second round, then perhaps he would make sense then.

Paul Perillo

First kudos to all for the excellent ongoing coverage, objective debates and evaluation of players and draft options. I have lived in many places around the world and my continued interest in sports would not be nearly as enjoyable without the passion and talents of the best sports journalists. Boston has had the best over the years and still has the best. Competition plus skill. Question: Do you have a post-draft competition among yourselves to score who made the most accurate draft predictions? Such as awarding three points for nailing the exact pick (name and player position) one point for picking the position. Bonus points for predicting trade ups and downs? So far Evan's latest suggestions would be my favorite to happen. Love his analytical evaluations. No disappointment if you I don't get a reply.

Dennis Ogren

Thank you for all the kind words in general and for pointing out the hard work that Evan has done in preparing for the draft. Mike Dussault has been right there with him breaking down the prospects too. We always have competitions among ourselves to see who gets things right, and at times in the past we've been lucky enough to nail the Patriots first-round picks. Ty Warren, Chandler Jones and Brandon Meriweather are a few of the ones that I was able to get right – but that kind of stuff obviously requires a great deal of luck. More often than not we don't get it right and the readers and listeners love to tell us about those times too. Where we really have our competitions among ourselves is in trying to determine which players we like regardless of where they end up. Sometimes we disagree on individuals and believe me we keep track and watch to see how the careers unfold, even when they're not in New England. Thanks for offering some kind words … later on you'll see that isn't always the case lol.

Paul Perillo

I know I have sent this time and time again, but Paul is such a fraud in so many ways. I know he is trying to be a mini Felger, but do you ever get tired of trolling? Literally no matter the topic. On field, off field, Hall of Fame, practice, games. Always trying to take some cheap shots at the fans or players/coaches that fans like? No matter the subject, always has to take his shots. Paul, you are not Felger. Stop trying to be him, it is never going to happen. I love how when it is Bill Parcells as the HC, he blames Bill Belichick for the Super Bowl loss. I love how when it is Parcells as a .500 coach here, it is impressive because he took over a bad team, but when BB is .500 coach without Brady, including Cleveland and not just his time here in New England, he scoffs at it. Now go ahead and either ignore or take one tiny part of the email and attack it while ignoring the larger piece. Please, Paul, you've worked hard. Go take some time off and get some new blood on air. If you are unable, just try to talk football for once. Stop trolling. I know you would never listen and are a wanna be Felger and strangely enjoy these type of reactions, but I just had to vent how most fans feel. For the rest of you, thanks as always, great listen when Paul is distracted by college basketball or legit football discussion.

JJ Barnes

Dennis … here's the happy customer I was talking about. JJ writes in with this same monologue every few months. So I guess we can't please everyone. And just to be clear JJ … you seem to be saying I want to be like Mike Felger? Is that right? I won't waste your time "picking out parts of your email" but will offer just this – the Belichick line about the Super Bowl was a joke, and I said that to Fred as we were laughing about it. As I've said in the past when answering his same post – I'm sorry you hate me.