Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

Quotes of Note

Cole Popovich on Justin Herron's ability to stay at tackle:

"Really, from the moment we started evaluating [Justin] we really thought that this guy could be a tackle and there are really two things that stood out from the college tape. First of all, just his movement skills, his ability to marry defenders and number two would be he really does a good job with his hands. He gets his hands up and uses them well, he punched as well and has good timing in his punch. So those two things we just felt like not everybody has those skill traits and so this was definitely a guy that we felt like could compete at tackle and if he couldn't play tackle, move him inside. There's nothing negative about taking a guy and trying him here and seeing how it goes."

Jerod Mayo on Devin McCourty's impact off the field:

"Obviously, all of the accomplishments he's had on the field are definitely impressive but I would say first and foremost the number one thing is everything he does off the field. You can't just really focus on one thing with Dev because he has his hands in so many different things. Whether it's the qualified immunity stuff, he's doing a bunch of different things and touching a bunch of different lives using his platform to the best of his ability to get the word out there. Really every week he's holding these forums and educating the team on things that we might not sometimes know. It's so easy for us to get caught up in our bubble but Devin does a good job reminding the team there's a real struggle out there in society today."

Steve Belichick on the importance of disguise on defense: