Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Sep 09, 2021
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Mac Jones commands the huddle.
Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones commands the huddle.

Earlier in the week, we offered some thoughts on the upcoming NFL season. Now we will focus on the Patriots, specifically our expectations for 2021.

The Mac Jones era officially kicks on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, and there's plenty of excitement as the team looks to return to the postseason after missing out last year for the first time since 2008.

Here's a look at how the PU Crew sees things in New England this season.

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
Patriots MVP Matt Judon Mac Jones Damien Harris Mac Jones
Offensive Player of The Year Mac Jones Jonnu Smith Jakobi Meyers Jonnu Smith
Defensive Player of the Year Matt Judon Dont'a Hightower Adrian Phillips Matt Judon
Rookie of the Year Christian Barmore Christian Barmore Christian Barmore Rhamondre Stevenson
Mac Jones under center.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones under center.

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
Breakout Performer Josh Uche Jakobi Meyers Josh Uche Kyle Dugger
Best Veteran Newcomer Matt Judon Matt Judon Jonnu Smith Trent Brown
Best Sleeper Joejuan Williams J.J. Taylor Yodny Cajuste Malcom Perry
Most Improved Joejuan Williams Devin Asiasi Josh Uche Devin Asiasi
Practice Squad Impact Nick Folk Nick Folk Matt LaCosse Matt LaCosse
Patriots Record 10-7 10-7 11-6 7-10
Josh Allen (17) finds a target.
AP Photo by Joshua Bessex
Josh Allen (17) finds a target.

AFC Divisional Winners

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills
AFC North Browns Browns Ravens Ravens
AFC South Titans Titans Titans Titans
AFC West Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Jalen Mills celebrates an interception.
Photo by David Silverman
Jalen Mills celebrates an interception.

AFC Wild Cards

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
Patriots Ravens Browns Browns
Ravens Colts Chargers Colts
Chargers Patriots Patriots Chargers
Baker Mayfield (6) throws it deep.
AP Photo by Jeff Roberson
Baker Mayfield (6) throws it deep.

AFC Championship

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
Browns over Titans Chiefs over Bills Titans over Bills Bills over Browns

NFC Divisional Winners

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
NFC East Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
NFC North Packers Packers Packers Packers
NFC South Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers
NFC West Seahawks Rams Rams 49ers

NFC Wild Cards

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussalt Erik Scalavino
Cardinals 49ers 49ers Rams
Vikings Saints Vikings Seahawks
WFT Cardinals Seahawks Saints
Aaron Rodgers (12) leads his team on to the field.
AP Photo by Jeffrey Phelps
Aaron Rodgers (12) leads his team on to the field.

NFC Championship

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
Packers over Seahawks Rams over 49ers Rams over Bucs Packers over 49ers
The Lombardi Trophy.
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
The Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl

Table inside Article
Fred Kirsch Paul Perillo Mike Dussault Erik Scalavino
Browns over Packers Chiefs over Rams Titans over Rams Bills over Packers

