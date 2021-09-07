Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

With Stephon Gilmore on PUP, is it worth considering Devin McCourty switching to cornerback where he played on his rookie season? - David Boddy

McCourty did have a solid rookie season at cornerback when he picked off seven passes and went to the Pro Bowl. But things didn't go so well for him at corner in the ensuing seasons. He remained at corner in 2011 and 2012 and struggled badly, which to Bill Belichick's decision to move McCourty to safety, where he's been ever since. The move was a wise one as McCourty has thrived on the back end of the secondary for the past decade and been one of the Patriots most consistent players during that time. I don't see McCourty as a viable option at corner at this advanced stage of his career at age 34. He would be best served continuing at free safety, where he has ably set the secondary for the past several years. - Paul Perillo

With the practice squad rules allowing two game day call-ups, one of which will be Brian Hoyer, can the Patriots call Hoyer up and down untold amount of times? While also claiming him as one of their priority practice squad players protecting him as their backup QB throughout the entire season? And with the two PS call-ups 90 minutes before game time allowing teams to carry 55 players on roster for the game, does that also increase game day actives to 49? And please refresh my memory why only 47 of 53 players on roster can play? Every other sport allows for every player on the roster to play. Why not decrease the NFL roster to 47 then? I do not agree with this, as injuries play such a significant role in the NFL. I think the new IR and PS rules are way overdue. - Brett Larson

You have a lot of information in this post, and some of it is correct but much of it is not. First, the normal game day roster limit is 46 so the additional two players allowed to be elevated from the practice squad each week makes it 48. Hoyer would indeed be eligible for promotion and then returned to the practice squad after the game, but only twice during the season. If the Patriots wanted to elevate him a third time he would need to be signed to the active roster. Teams still need to declare seven players as inactive each week. The reason for this is injuries. If teams could activate all players, teams could be at a disadvantage if they had injuries. As an example, if the Patriots and Dolphins were able to dress 55 players each on Sunday, it's possible one team wouldn't have enough healthy bodies while the other might be at full strength. Therefore, there could be a situation where one team could have more players available. The inactives allow teams to enter each game on a level playing field with the same amount of healthy players to chose from. And each of the other sports also have roster limits for each game and some healthy players are inactive in baseball, hockey and basketball.

- Paul Perillo

After months of speculation Mac Jones has done a fantastic job in securing the starting quarterback position and should be highly commended for doing that, from what we have all witnessed in the three preseason games and reports from training camp it was won by his very good and encouraging body of work and not just given to him by a massively underperforming Cam Newton. Cam Newton should also be commended for his contribution and efforts to the team and the organization but just like in the Brady-Bledsoe drama from years gone by you feel for the losing man as he and Bledsoe are both model teammates but they both had to give way for the young man who wanted it more. I would like to hear your take and opinion on how the whole situation panned out and how you feel about the future now for New England behind center? - Marc Saez