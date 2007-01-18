Official website of the New England Patriots

Vick's water bottle raises suspicion at airport

Jan 18, 2007 at 01:00 AM

ATLANTA (Jan. 18, 2007) -- Michael Vick reluctantly surrendered a water bottle to security at Miami International Airport that contained a residue "closely associated with marijuana," police said.

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback entered a concourse at the Miami airport with the 20-ounce bottle. He eventually handed it over and boarded his flight to Atlanta. But his initial reluctance to turn over the bottle aroused suspicion among airport security screeners, a police report said.

The bottle was found to have a hidden compartment that contained "a small amount of dark particulate and a pungent aroma closely associated with marijuana," the report said. The compartment was hidden by the bottle's label so that it appeared to be a full bottle of water when held upright, police said.

No charges have been filed, but police said the bottle would be sent to a lab for analysis.

Vick did not immediately return a phone call.

"We plan to look into the matter and discuss it with Michael Vick before having any further comment," Falcons spokesman Reggie Roberts said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

