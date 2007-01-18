Vick's water bottle raises suspicion at airport

ATLANTA (Jan. 18, 2007) -- Michael Vick reluctantly surrendered a water bottle to security at Miami International Airport that contained a residue "closely associated with marijuana," police said.

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback entered a concourse at the Miami airport with the 20-ounce bottle. He eventually handed it over and boarded his flight to Atlanta. But his initial reluctance to turn over the bottle aroused suspicion among airport security screeners, a police report said.

The bottle was found to have a hidden compartment that contained "a small amount of dark particulate and a pungent aroma closely associated with marijuana," the report said. The compartment was hidden by the bottle's label so that it appeared to be a full bottle of water when held upright, police said.

No charges have been filed, but police said the bottle would be sent to a lab for analysis.

Vick did not immediately return a phone call.