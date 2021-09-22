Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matt Judon, Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Trent Brown, Calf
RB Damien Harris, Finger
FULL AVAILABILITY
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C Erik McCoy, Calf
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Knee
CB Marshon Lattimore, Hand
G Calvin Throckmorten, Knee
LB Pete Werner, Hamstring
DB P.J. Williams, Back
DE Payton Turner, Elbow
FULL AVAILABILITY
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Calf
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play