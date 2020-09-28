Official website of the New England Patriots

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

Sep 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
Generic NFL Field Image
AP Photo.

The NFL announced today a scheduling change for Week 5 on Sunday, October 11.

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.

The following is the final Week 5 schedule (all times ET):

Thursday, October 8

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears - 8:20 PM - FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, October 11

  • Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 PM - FOX
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 PM - CBS
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans - 1:00 PM - CBS
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - 1:00 PM - CBS
  • Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets - 1:00 PM - FOX
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans - 1:00 PM - CBS
  • Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team - 1:00 PM - FOX
  • Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers - 4:05 PM - FOX
  • Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns - 4:25 PM - CBS
  • New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 PM - CBS
  • Denver Broncos at New England Patriots - 4:25 PM - CBS
  • Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks - 8:20 PM - NBC

Monday, October 12

  • Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints - 8:15 PM - ESPN

