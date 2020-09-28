Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

The NFL announced today a scheduling change for Week 5 on Sunday, October 11.
The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.
The following is the final Week 5 schedule (all times ET):
Thursday, October 8
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears - 8:20 PM - FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, October 11
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 PM - FOX
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 PM - CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans - 1:00 PM - CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - 1:00 PM - CBS
- Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets - 1:00 PM - FOX
- Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX
- Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans - 1:00 PM - CBS
- Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team - 1:00 PM - FOX
- Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers - 4:05 PM - FOX
- Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns - 4:25 PM - CBS
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 PM - CBS
- Denver Broncos at New England Patriots - 4:25 PM - CBS
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks - 8:20 PM - NBC
Monday, October 12
- Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints - 8:15 PM - ESPN