Welker pushing for early return; OTA notebook

]()"Not really," Welker insisted, before adding, "I don't know what my expectations were. I've been trying to push it since day one and get back as early as possible. Just getting out there with my teammates, and trying to get as many reps as I can to get a little muscle memory. I feel pretty good out there … I still need to get back in the groove of playing ball and things like that, but overall, it's feeling all right right now."

Just four months removed from surgery to his knee, which he injured a month earlier in the 2009 regular season finale at Houston in early January, Welker contends he isn't concerned about doing too much too soon. He also expressed confidence in his ability to overcome the mental aspect of his serious injury.

"I don't look at it as over-doing it, I look at it as pushing myself. I always feel confident, so, I wouldn't be out there if I didn't feel confident. I know that my coaches and teammates have confidence in me just like I do them. We're just going to move along as quickly as we can."

Seeing Welker run and cut at full speed – or as close to it as he is right now – has many observers predicting he could be ready to play in the season opener on September 12 versus Cincinnati. Welker, though, wasn't prepared to make that bold a statement. He said he simply visualizes himself helping the team as much as possible, in whatever role that may be.

But throughout the interview, Welker repeatedly employed phrases like "working hard," "day-to-day," and "as early as possible" to describe his rehab process.

"I visualize myself going out and. Whatever that is, is what it is. Whatever the coaches want me to do, that's where I'm going to be. That's all I can do right now.

The knee brace is clearly visible, as Welker and his teammates wear shorts for these non-contact OTA workouts, but he claims the instrument hasn't limited his mobility. However, he wasn't sure how long he'll have to endure its company.

"I don't know … I'm just going along with it. It feels fine as of right now. We'll just keep rolling with it until we don't need to anymore. [The medical staff] stay on top of me and we make sure we're doing all the right things."

So far, the biggest surprise, according to Welker, has been the response of the media and fans to his seemingly miraculous recovery.

"Yeah, I didn't think it would be that big a deal," he said matter-of-factly.

OTA Notes, Quotes, and Anecdotes

Eight Patriots were absent from the Monday session: rookie WR Taylor Price, CB Leigh Bodden, S Brandon McGowan, rookie DL Kade Weston, G Logan Mankins, T Nick Kaczur, rookie TE Aaron Hernandez, and DL Ty Warren. Mankins' absence is related to his contract negotiations, while Warren and Price are fulfilling academic obligations. It is unclear why the other players were missing, all of whom were there for last week's practice (June 2) that was open to the media. Weston was the only exception. He's now missed two straight practices to which the media were invited.