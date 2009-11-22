Wes Welker Postgame Press Conference

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 22, 2009.

Q: Busy day for you out there today.

WW: It was. It was. I mean, I knew there were probably going to be a lot of balls coming my way and things like that, but not to that extent. The guys did a great job around me of playing really well and blocking up front and everybody [was] just doing their jobs. That's what it comes down to and that's how you have success out there.

Q: How did you know there would be so many balls coming your way?

WW: Just watching film [of] the way they played us last time with Randy [Moss] and things like that - knowing that they were probably going to match [Darrelle] Revis on him and play a lot of deep safeties back there — stuff like that — and being able to work the middle of the field in there.

Q: On that 43-yard reception down by the goal line, do you have any idea how you got open? Did the coverage go with Randy Moss?

WW: Yeah, they did. I think they got confused on how they wanted to play it, whether they wanted to lock the man or combo it. They got a little confused, and I noticed it and Tom saw it, too. So we just took off down the field and were able to make a big play happen.

Q: Can you talk about the personal significance and satisfaction of having a personal best in catches and yards today?

WW: You know, I don't look into it really too much. I'm out there doing my job, and trying to do it well and everything else kind of falls by the wayside. It's definitely cool to be able to get those catches, and I'll probably look back at the end of the year and be able to reminisce about it. But right now it's just going out there and doing my job every play.

Q: You seemed pretty emotional out there on the second to last catch or the last catch as you were going off the field…

WW: Yeah, I mean, we had an opportunity last week to finish a game and we didn't. In that situation, we were able to finish the game and it's something to get excited about, knowing that we're making progress in that area.

Q: When does the soreness set in from a game like this?

WW: Probably tomorrow. Probably tomorrow, I'll feel a little bit of something and then Tuesday a little bit. But then Wednesday … I really feel OK right now. There were a few hits in there and stuff, but for the most part, I feel alright.

Q: Last game, the Jets got a lot of pressure on Tom Brady. Does this kind of show how important you are for him, that he can find you right away before the pressure can get to him?

WW: I don't know about that. I mean, he's just going to go out there, and doing his reads and trying to make plays, as am I. And trying to get open for him each and every play is what I intend to do and what I try to do every play, so I can't say that it was really me or anything else. It was just us going out there and running the plays that were called and running them well.

Q: When you start racking up the catches are you almost expecting the ball to come your way every snap?