Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 09 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Red Jersey Throwback Hype Video Narrated by Andre Tippett

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design voted on by fans powered by Socios.com

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from Practice Squad

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

Betting Breakdown: Week 5 vs. Lions

Bentley excited for physical battle vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) Doubtful vs. Lions, Bailey Zappe Likely to Start

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/7

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allan Stone

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

Belestrator: Previewing the Detroit Lions offense

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Photos: Pics From The Practice Field Week 5

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Oct 08, 2022 at 04:49 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

Gilbert, 31, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Wednesday. He has had two previous stints with New England after spending time on the practice squad in 2014 and in 2021. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was released by Dallas following training camp. Gilbert was signed by Washington to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 17, where he started in one game at Philadelphia and finished 20-of-31 for 194 yards. Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on March 30, 2022 and released on May 12.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with St. Louis, New England, Detroit, Las Vegas, Carolina, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in eight games with two starts and has completed 43-of-75 for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Sokol, 26, was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit on May 11, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. He has spent time in training camp and on the practice squad of the Chargers, Lions and Jaguars. In 2020, he was elevated by the Chargers to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol was released by New England on Aug. 30 and then was signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.

Related Content

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

The Industry Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners with The New England Patriots and New England Revolution

news

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from Practice Squad

11 to Watch: Patriots look for throwback win vs. Lions

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

Betting Breakdown: Week 5 vs. Lions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Red Jersey Throwback Hype Video Narrated by Andre Tippett

Get hyped for the return of Pat Patriot and New England's throwback red jersey as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Lions Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we examine the background of Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, and we sit down with center and captain David Andrews on the differences snapping the ball to different quarterbacks. Plus, we present "Tales from The Tailgate" and introduce you to the Maine attraction! All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design voted on by fans powered by Socios.com

The results are in! Earlier this season, Patriots fans helped select Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design via an online vote powered by Socios.com. As New England prepares for Detroit this weekend, Pat Patriot and the red throwback look will take over Foxboro.

One-On-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with David Andrews, and they talk about the team's plans moving further into this season. Andrews also talks about what's to come as the team faces the Lions at home this Sunday.

Kyle Dugger 10/7: "We know what we have to clean up"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/7: "We are really going to have to play with our eyes up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising