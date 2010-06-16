Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 28 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 31 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Throwback: New England Patriots defeat Buffalo Bills in 2008 'Wind Game'

Player Poll: Which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations?

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

WR Price in catch-up mode; Mini-camp notebook

After missing OTAs, the rookie receiver is getting up to speed with New England's offense. Plus, news and notes from the Wednesday mini-camp practice.

Jun 16, 2010 at 06:00 AM

We assume he can catch, but how well can he catch up?

Taylor Priceis quickly showing he can do both.

[

tpricea83f8036.jpg

]()In just his second day of work with the entire Patriots squad, the rookie wide receiver has made some nice grabs and hasn't looked lost at the line of scrimmage, in the huddle, or out in his patterns. Apparently, the work he put in during his forced absence from Gillette Stadium is paying off.

As has been widely documented, because of NFL rules, players like Price who are college seniors when they're drafted cannot participate in spring practices (other than rookie mini-camp) until after their graduating class has completed its final exams. Because Price's alma mater, Ohio University, operates on a quarter system rather than the standard semesters, that date is later than most schools. As a result, Price was forced to miss the May OTAs (organized team activity practices).

"It's frustrating," Price admitted, "but, it is what it is. You have to go with it, there's nothing you can do about it. So, you just do the best you can when you're away from the field."

Following rookie mini-camp the weekend after the draft, Price took some information home with him to review. He also maintained steady contact with the coaching staff to stay current with any and all changes and adjustments to the playbook.

On Tuesday, the first day of mini-camp, Price made an impressive debut. He received loud kudos from quarterback Tom Brady on one particular pass pattern and made a number of solid plays thereafter. He appeared to come up gimpy on his left leg after stopping short on a pattern at the end of Tuesday's practice, but was back out on Wednesday showing no ill effects.

"I've been trying to get caught up on everything while I was gone – formations and stuff," Price continued. "When I got out here, I was lining up right and playing fast and knowing what I was supposed to do, and that really helped me yesterday.

"I got in here a few days ago and had sessions [with the coaches] to make sure I knew what to do, so, when I came out here in the huddle, I knew what I was doing. When I got out here yesterday, I looked smooth."

Being a rookie, however, he was quick to add that a good start is only the beginning of a long road ahead.

"I have a long way to go. You always learn every day, but it's a good start. I don't know as much as I should know yet, but I'm getting there. It's a grind every day."

Rock on, dude!

Running back Thomas Claytonhas only been in town for a few days (he signed with New England last Friday), but he's already made a good first impression – on and off the field.

In drills, Clayton has shown a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield, and exhibits a good burst when asked to carry the football.

"I'm a balanced back," he said Wednesday after practice. "I have the ability to slash, the size to run inside, and the speed to get outside. And the poise to handle the pressure. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity."

For the past three seasons, Clayton was under contract with the 49ers. He was on San Fran's practice squad all of his rookie year in 2007 and most of 2008 before getting called up to the active roster at the end of that season. In preseason a year ago, however, he was lost for the season with an injury. The Niners allowed him to rehab at their facilities, but Clayton, whose contract was set to expire at the end of '09, realized it was time for a change of scenery.

After being medically cleared, he worked out with the Patriots a week later and is now battling for a job in a crowded New England backfield.

"I'm a competitive player, but I don't necessarily look at this as competition," he explained. "We're all here with an objective. Each person's objective can be different than another's. Mine is just to come out and do my best each day and hope that the coaches recognize my ability and find a place for me.

"It's an awesome opportunity to come here and help this team win some ball games. I'm very appreciative of that, very grateful."

The affable Clayton, who stands a solid 5-11, 222, is easy to spot with his helmet off, as he sports a mean-looking Mohawk hairdo. However, he says it's representative of his love of rock music.

With a laugh, he noted, "It's kind of like my signature thing. I'm into rock-and-roll. What would I do without a Mohawk? It just contributes to my rocked-out style."

Mini-Camp Notes, Quotes, and Anecdotes

For the second straight day, the only player missing from practice was Pro Bowl guard Logan Mankins, who's currently locked in a contract dispute with the organization.

Aaron Hernandeztold reporters that he and fellow rookie tight end Rob Gronkowskihave formed a fast friendship. "We met at the [

hernandezceleb_9467.jpg

]()Combine and became friends," said Hernandez. "Since we've been here, we've been close – kind of like brothers already – working together. It's going to be a nice road ahead."

Hernandez, a native New Englander, was also asked about his first impressions of playing with a Patriots legend like Brady.
"It's an honor. You don't even dream, coming from Connecticut, to play with a quarterback like that. He's like a movie star out there … you don't think about it when you're out there, but when I go home, I think about it sometimes."

Wednesday's practice seemed to carry a consistent them throughout: high-intensity. From the many coaches who went on tirades (Dante Scarnecchia, Bill O'Brien, Matt Patricia) to the trash-talking between offense and defense during full-squad and 7-on-7 action, there was clearly a more intense atmosphere on the practice fields than in previous sessions of late.

WR Randy Moss, in particular, was leading the vocal charge on the offensive side of the ball. "It's all in fun. It makes it competitive," safety James Sandersremarked later. "If you know Randy, he's always talking, so, it makes it fun coming out here and playing against those guys."

Rookie Dane Fletcher, a defensive end/linebacker hybrid, made a great play to break up a pass intended for Hernandez during one 7-on-7 period. He stepped in front of Hernandez, timing his break perfectly so as not to commit pass interference, and swatted the ball to the ground, much to the delight of his defensive teammates.

Ryan Wendellseemed to get more of the reps that Dan Connollyreceived Tuesday along the interior of the offensive line. Wendell was subbing frequently for both Nick Kaczurat left guard and Dan Koppenat center, in drills and live action, as Connolly had the day before.

Second-year lineman George Bussey, heretofore seen mostly at guard, took several snaps at tackle Wednesday.

In full-squad scrimmage simulation, with the offense in the red zone, Brady threw a tight-rope touchdown strike to second-year WR Brandon Tateon the right side of the end zone. On the ensuing play, Brady hit Hernandez across the middle along the goal line for what appeared to be another score. The offensive players celebrated loudly on both occasions.

Midway through practice, special teams coach Scott O'Brienworked with punter/holder Zoltan Meskoon how properly to field a wayward placekick snap. Later, with snapper Jake Ingramand kicker Stephen Gostkowski, Mesko was given his first instructions [

wselker_8756.jpg

]()on fake field goal responsibilities.

WR Wes Welkerleft the field after his normal 30 minutes or so of activity with his teammates, but instead of going into the Dana-Farber Field House, as he has done in previous practices this spring, Welker went back to the locker room with one of the team's medical staffers and did not return to the field.

The third and final day of mini-camp is set for tomorrow (Thursday) morning here in Foxborough. That will be the final scheduled Patriots practice until training camp begins in late July.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson off Waivers

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: How to defend against the Buffalo Bills Offensive Playmakers

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Bills players including wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Deonte Harty and running back James Cook on this episode of the Belestrator.

Mike Gesicki 12/28: "Good opportunity for us"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/28: "The mindset is to win"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Player Poll: Which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations?

Who polled Patriots players to find out which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations.

Christian Barmore on Josh Allen: "He's one of hardest quarterbacks to take down"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Mack Wilson 12/28: "Focused on Buffalo this week"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising