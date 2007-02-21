2007 NFL Draft order

NEW YORK -- Following is the updated order of the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, reflecting the results of the 2006 NFL playoffs.
Priority of playoff clubs within a tied segment is based on their advancement in the playoffs, but they do not drop out of their tied segment unless they participate in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts will select 32nd and the runner-up Chicago Bears 31st.
The tie between Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the third and fourth positions will be broken by a coin flip.
Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.
|2006 Draft Order
|Team
|Record
|Strength of Schedule
|1
|Oakland Raiders
|2-14
|.555
|2
|Detroit Lions
|3-13
|.523
|3
|Cleveland Browns#
|4-12
|.535
|4
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers#
|4-12
|.535
|5
|Arizona Cardinals
|5-11
|.500
|6
|Washington Redskins
|5-11
|.512
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|6-10
|.488
|8
|Houston Texans
|6-10
|.504
|9
|Miami Dolphins
|6-10
|.543
|10
|Atlanta Falcons
|7-9
|.457
|11
|San Francisco 49ers
|7-9
|.500
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|7-9
|.574
|13
|St. Louis Rams
|8-8
|.465
|14
|Carolina Panthers
|8-8
|.473
|15
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8-8
|.496
|16
|Green Bay Packers
|8-8
|.500
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8-8
|.531
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8-8
|.535
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|8-8
|.570
|20
|New York Giants
|8-8
|.520
|21
|Denver Broncos
|9-7
|.531
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|9-7
|.457
|23
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9-7
|.492
|24
|New England Patriots (from Seattle)
|9-7
|.453
|25
|New York Jets
|10-6
|.469
|26
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10-6
|.477
|27
|New Orleans Saints
|10-6
|.461
|28
|New England Patriots
|12-4
|.496
|29
|Baltimore Ravens
|13-3
|.461
|30
|San Diego Chargers
|14-2
|.457
|31
|Chicago Bears
|13-3
|.430
|32
|Indianapolis Colts
|12-4
|.500
|# -- Subject to coin flip