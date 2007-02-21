2007 NFL Draft order

NEW YORK -- Following is the updated order of the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, reflecting the results of the 2006 NFL playoffs.

Priority of playoff clubs within a tied segment is based on their advancement in the playoffs, but they do not drop out of their tied segment unless they participate in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts will select 32nd and the runner-up Chicago Bears 31st.

The tie between Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the third and fourth positions will be broken by a coin flip.

Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.