2007 NFL Draft order

The following is the updated order of the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, reflecting the results of the 2006 NFL playoffs.

Feb 21, 2007 at 03:00 AM

NEW YORK -- Following is the updated order of the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, reflecting the results of the 2006 NFL playoffs.

Priority of playoff clubs within a tied segment is based on their advancement in the playoffs, but they do not drop out of their tied segment unless they participate in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts will select 32nd and the runner-up Chicago Bears 31st.

The tie between Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the third and fourth positions will be broken by a coin flip.

Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.

2006 Draft Order
Team Record Strength of Schedule
1 Oakland Raiders 2-14 .555
2 Detroit Lions 3-13 .523
3 Cleveland Browns# 4-12 .535
4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers# 4-12 .535
5 Arizona Cardinals 5-11 .500
6 Washington Redskins 5-11 .512
7 Minnesota Vikings 6-10 .488
8 Houston Texans 6-10 .504
9 Miami Dolphins 6-10 .543
10 Atlanta Falcons 7-9 .457
11 San Francisco 49ers 7-9 .500
12 Buffalo Bills 7-9 .574
13 St. Louis Rams 8-8 .465
14 Carolina Panthers 8-8 .473
15 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8 .496
16 Green Bay Packers 8-8 .500
17 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-8 .531
18 Cincinnati Bengals 8-8 .535
19 Tennessee Titans 8-8 .570
20 New York Giants 8-8 .520
21 Denver Broncos 9-7 .531
22 Dallas Cowboys 9-7 .457
23 Kansas City Chiefs 9-7 .492
24 New England Patriots (from Seattle) 9-7 .453
25 New York Jets 10-6 .469
26 Philadelphia Eagles 10-6 .477
27 New Orleans Saints 10-6 .461
28 New England Patriots 12-4 .496
29 Baltimore Ravens 13-3 .461
30 San Diego Chargers 14-2 .457
31 Chicago Bears 13-3 .430
32 Indianapolis Colts 12-4 .500
# -- Subject to coin flip

