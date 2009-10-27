2010 Pro Bowl Balloting Begins On NFL.com

The polls are now open! Fans can begin voting to select players for the 2010 Pro Bowl, the NFL's annual All-Star Game, the NFL announced today. Voting is available on NFL.com/ProBowl and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com.

Balloting for the 2010 Pro Bowl will conclude at on Monday, December 21 following the conclusion of Monday Night Football (Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, ESPN, 8:30 pm ET). The teams will be announced at 4 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, December 29 on a special NFL Total Access 2010 Pro Bowl Selection Show on NFL Network.

The 2010 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31, 2010 and televised live on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET from Dolphin Stadium in South Florida, also the site of Super Bowl XLIV a week later on Sunday, February 7.

Fans can buy tickets to the 2010 Pro Bowl at www.NFL.com/ProBowl and TICKETMASTER.COM or by calling 800-745-3000.

The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on December 22 - 23.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Quarterbacks DREW BREES, BRETT FAVRE, and ELI MANNING were the top three vote-getters last year with running back CLINTON PORTIS and quarterback KURT WARNER rounding out the top five.

Following is a breakdown of positions and corresponding number of players who will be selected in each conference (43 per conference):