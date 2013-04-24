Official website of the New England Patriots

2013 Draft Prospect Notes: Defensive Line

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Today, we offer their notes on the defensive line.

Apr 24, 2013 at 07:45 AM
PROSPECT NOTES BY POSITION:QB | OL | RB | TE | WR | DB | LB

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Today, they offer their notes on the defensive line.

    • indicates underclassman

Download DL Draft Notes>>

DEFENSIVE TACKLE
RankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40Com
1Star LotuleleiUtah6-33115.145.41
Notes: [Andy Hart] Big, powerful beast. Gets too high at times. Chases down line. Embarrasses some guards he faces. Elite talent. [Erik Scalavino] Physically gifted and versatile, but can be inconsistent with sloppy technique. [Paul Perillo] Athletic big man; Pursues well; Great lateral quickness; Impressive.

2Sharrif FloydFlorida6-32975.174.87Notes: [Andy Hart] Stout at POA but knifes into backfield. Reads blocks and plays well. Tough to block. Gets down the line. Good motor. Uses hands well. Elite penetrating talent. [Erik Scalavino] Shoots gap well; still a raw talent [Paul Perillo*] Impressive athlete; Shoots gaps but makes plays; Solid prospect.

3Sheldon RichardsonMissouri6-32944.894.96Notes: [Andy Hart] Disruptive playmaker. Splits gaps. Edgy style. Punches and rips. 1-gap guy. [Erik Scalavino] Massive body, but not fat; pursues hard; inexpereinced vs top-flight competition. [Paul Perillo*] Athletic; Quick; Penetrating type; Fights off blocks well; Shoots gaps a bit.

4Jesse WilliamsAlabama6-43235.044.94Notes: [Andy Hart] Big, powerful man and athlete. Splits and fights double teams. Gets too high at times. Good motor and plays with an edge. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

5John JenkinsGeorgia6-43465.455.23Notes: [Andy Hart] Athletic for his size, but plays too finesse for a man of his build. Strong but consistency issues.. [Erik Scalavino] An absolute giant; strong, tough to move at the line of scrimmage; surprisingly quick for his size; could use his leverage better [Paul Perillo] An extremely active mountain of a man; Good run stuffer; Shoots gaps.

THE REST:RankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40ComSylvester WilliamsNorth Carolina6-33135.084.99Notes: [Andy Hart] Pretty impressive athlete for his size. Not a finished product as player. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Surprisingly athletic for size; Raw but intriguing third-round type.

Johnathan HankinsOhio State6-33205.325.28Notes: [Andy Hart] Decent motor. Holds up OK against double team. [Erik Scalavino] Athletic for a guy his size; consistency a concern. [Paul Perillo*] Good size/mobilitiy; Quick feet.

Kawann ShortPurdue6-32995.165.09Notes: [Andy Hart] Fat build. Powerful when he wants to be, but inconsistent. Decent athlete. Reminds me of Albert Haynesworth. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Good run stuffer; Likes to penetrate; Inconsistent.

Brandon WilliamsMissouri Southern6-23355.095.32Notes: [Andy Hart] Competition? Disruptive DT. Doesn't always use hands. Made a lot of plays and chases plays down. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Big run stuffer; Active; Sheds blocks and finds ball.

Bennie LoganLSU6-23094.895.08Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays too slow and too high. Not explosive. Decent motor. Solid effort. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Smaller inside guy; Active and athletic; Reminds me of Jarvis Green.

Gilbert PenaMississippi6-33305.425.49Notes: [Andy Hart] Huge. Knifes through. Pretty mobil. Not real quick off ball. Decent power. Finds ball. Nice late-round prospect. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Big boy; Collapses pocket; Not overly fast or quick.

Kwame GeathersGeorgia6-63425.385.4Notes: [Andy Hart] Big powerful man. Moves OK laterally. Too high at times, though not surprising given size. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Huge; Takes up space but can move a bit too; Slides well from side to side.

Everett DawkinsFlorida State6-22884.95Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Cory GrissomSouth Florida6-23065.185.21Notes: [Andy Hart] Thick. Gets after it. Fights blocks well. Shows a little burst at times. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Josh BoydMississippi State6-33104.965.14Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid motor. Not powerful hands. Not two-gap talent, but too slow for one gap. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Big guy; Physical; Good motor; Like to penetrate.

Montori HughesTennessee-Martin6-43275.12Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Anthony McCloudFlorida State6-23095.18Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Akeem SpenceIllinois6-13055.12Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

Jordan HillPenn State6-22945.06Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

William CampbellMichigan6-53185.19Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Jared SmithNew Hampshire6-43025.025.06Notes: [Andy Hart] Good build and athlete. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Quick and athletic for size; Active.

Kapron Lewis-MooreNotre Dame6-43064.95Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Scott ValloneRutgers6-22734.92Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

A.J. FrancisMaryland6-53215.39Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

David KingOklahoma6-42864.88Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Brent RussellGeorgia Southern6-22975.08Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Anthony Rashad WhiteMichigan State6-23305.24Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Brandon MooreTexas6-53225.38Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

Abry JonesGeorgia6-33085.02Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

DEFENSIVE ENDRankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40Com1Barkevious MingoLSU6-42404.57Notes: [Andy Hart] Long, lean and relentless. Good power for size. Closes quickly. Reacts well to blocks and ball carriers. Rush moves? Finishes. Elite prospect. [Erik Scalavino] Very lean (could be OLB depending on system), but explosive. [Paul Perillo*] Fast; Explosive; Good motor; Sheds blocks well and produced while getting a lot of attention from opponents.

2Dion JordanOregon6-62484.684.54Notes: [Andy Hart] Versatile athlete. Lanky. OLB. Lot of potential. Can get edge. More potential than product at this point. . [Erik Scalavino] Jason Taylor-like; can move very well and hustles all the time. [Paul Perillo] Very fast; Plays well in space; Edge rusher; Goes wide too much; Really gets after it.

3Datone JonesUCLA6-42834.824.75Notes: [Andy Hart] Do-it-all LDE. Great size and potential, but hasn't put it all together. Good feet. Plays run and can shed. AVG pass rusher. [Erik Scalavino] Stronger than quick; might be versatile enough to move inside in situational play. [Paul Perillo] Good quickness; Speed; Strong; Stacks well against the run; Solid player.

4Ezekiel AnsahBYU6-52704.74Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Another terrific athlete; Moves well in space; Plays the run; Good motor; Intriguing.

5Damontre MooreTexan A&M6-52504.834.84Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays better than numbers. Good edge talent. Not great first step. Nothing stands out as elite. Circumstantial production inflates numbers. [Erik Scalavino] Similar to Werner [Paul Perillo*] Strong, fast with good feet; Gets the corner and pursues well.

THE REST:RankPlayerSchoolHt.Wt.40ComCornellius CarradineFlorida State6-42654.75Notes: [Andy Hart] ACL. Long and quick. Good edge production. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Good first step; Fast off edge; Pursues well.

Bjoern WernerFlorida State6-32664.784.81Notes: [Andy Hart] Not elite quickness or first step. Not special. May have maxed out his talent and potential.. [Erik Scalavino] Very quick, athletic, strong. [Paul Perillo*] Very athletic; Inconsisent at times; Good strength; Looks the part.

Margus HuntSouthern Methodist6-82774.744.53Notes: [Andy Hart] Crazy measurables. Too tall? Age 26. Play run? Impressive pass rush motor. Long, lean and athletic. Raw. Blocks kicks. Not stout. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Incredibly athletic; Maybe a bit too tall; Great power/speed combo; Disruptive.

Malliciah GoodmanClemson6-42764.744.78Notes: [Andy Hart] T hicker, all-around end type. Pretty active and relentless. Possible Patriot as a mid-round pick. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Sam MontgomeryLSU6-32624.594.78Notes: [Andy Hart] Late off ball. Plays like he's bigger. Good bull rush. Average motor. Not quick or fast. OK athlete. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Good athete; Penetrator; Solid.

Corey LemonierAuburn6-32424.78Notes: [Andy Hart] OLB. Quick off ball. Uses hands well on cut blocks. Shows spin, bull, up-and-under. Solid. Gets the edge. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

Alex OkaforTexas6-52644.784.92Notes: [Andy Hart] Bull rush guy who's not big enough for that. Not quick or fast. Solid effort and motor. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Good strength; Bull rusher; Comes inside as well; Relentless; Solid.

William GholstonMichigan State6-62814.764.93Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow off ball. Not quick. Stiff. Not athletic. Limited production. Best when unblocked, but who isn't?. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Good speed; Moves well in space; Can penetrate/rush the passer.

Lavar EdwardsLSU6-42774.824.75Notes: [Andy Hart] Long arms. Decent motor. Miss QB too much. Gets edge. Chicken with his head cut off. Quick but can't finish. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Not explosive; Edge guy; Nothing special; Product of those around him.

Michael BuchananIllinois6-52524.75Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Devin TaylorSouth Carolina6-72664.794.65Notes: [Andy Hart] Long arms. Not elite edge guy. Need bulk. Played opposite Clowney and still limited production. Needs more punch and explosion. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Very big; Moves well; Long and athletic; Bookend PR with Clowney; Made plays.

Stansly MapongaTCU6-22564.784.84Notes: [Andy Hart] 3-4 OLB. Uses hands in pass rush well. Not elite quickness or speed. Decent motor. Dropped in coverage some. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Edge guy; Good speed; Gets after QB; Active.

Joe KrugerUtah6-62804.89Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.

David BassMissouri Western6-42634.76Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Cornelius WashingtonGeorgia6-42654.794.53Notes: [Andy Hart] Good effort. Doesn't play to 40 time. Closes well. Good length. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Eric MartinNebraska6-22504.78Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Quanterus SmithWestern Kentucky6-52484.74Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Wes HortonUSC6-52644.774.79Notes: [Andy Hart] Big frame. Gets the edge. DT in sub. Lot of effort/circumstantial plays. Solid all around athlete. NFL SPT and backup potential. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Edge guy; Not tremendous quickness; Doesn't shed well.

Craig RohMichigan6-42804.87Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Tremayne ScottOhio6-32574.76Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Joe VellanoMaryland6-13005.40Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Mike CatapanoPrinceton6-32704.76Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Walter StewartCincinnati6-42454.784.7Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Aldrick FordhamSouth Carolina6-42684.75Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

Damion SquareAlabama6-32865.18Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.

