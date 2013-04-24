2013 Draft Prospect Notes: Defensive Line

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Today, they offer their notes on the defensive line.
|2
|Sharrif Floyd
|Florida
|6-3
|297
|5.17
|4.87
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Stout at POA but knifes into backfield. Reads blocks and plays well. Tough to block. Gets down the line. Good motor. Uses hands well. Elite penetrating talent. [Erik Scalavino] Shoots gap well; still a raw talent [Paul Perillo*] Impressive athlete; Shoots gaps but makes plays; Solid prospect.
|3
|Sheldon Richardson
|Missouri
|6-3
|294
|4.89
|4.96
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Disruptive playmaker. Splits gaps. Edgy style. Punches and rips. 1-gap guy. [Erik Scalavino] Massive body, but not fat; pursues hard; inexpereinced vs top-flight competition. [Paul Perillo*] Athletic; Quick; Penetrating type; Fights off blocks well; Shoots gaps a bit.
|4
|Jesse Williams
|Alabama
|6-4
|323
|5.04
|4.94
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Big, powerful man and athlete. Splits and fights double teams. Gets too high at times. Good motor and plays with an edge. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|5
|John Jenkins
|Georgia
|6-4
|346
|5.45
|5.23
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Athletic for his size, but plays too finesse for a man of his build. Strong but consistency issues.. [Erik Scalavino] An absolute giant; strong, tough to move at the line of scrimmage; surprisingly quick for his size; could use his leverage better [Paul Perillo] An extremely active mountain of a man; Good run stuffer; Shoots gaps.
|THE REST:
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|Sylvester Williams
|North Carolina
|6-3
|313
|5.08
|4.99
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Pretty impressive athlete for his size. Not a finished product as player. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Surprisingly athletic for size; Raw but intriguing third-round type.
|Johnathan Hankins
|Ohio State
|6-3
|320
|5.32
|5.28
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Decent motor. Holds up OK against double team. [Erik Scalavino] Athletic for a guy his size; consistency a concern. [Paul Perillo*] Good size/mobilitiy; Quick feet.
|Kawann Short
|Purdue
|6-3
|299
|5.16
|5.09
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Fat build. Powerful when he wants to be, but inconsistent. Decent athlete. Reminds me of Albert Haynesworth. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Good run stuffer; Likes to penetrate; Inconsistent.
|Brandon Williams
|Missouri Southern
|6-2
|335
|5.09
|5.32
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Competition? Disruptive DT. Doesn't always use hands. Made a lot of plays and chases plays down. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Big run stuffer; Active; Sheds blocks and finds ball.
|Bennie Logan
|LSU
|6-2
|309
|4.89
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays too slow and too high. Not explosive. Decent motor. Solid effort. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Smaller inside guy; Active and athletic; Reminds me of Jarvis Green.
|Gilbert Pena
|Mississippi
|6-3
|330
|5.42
|5.49
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Huge. Knifes through. Pretty mobil. Not real quick off ball. Decent power. Finds ball. Nice late-round prospect. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Big boy; Collapses pocket; Not overly fast or quick.
|Kwame Geathers
|Georgia
|6-6
|342
|5.38
|5.4
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Big powerful man. Moves OK laterally. Too high at times, though not surprising given size. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Huge; Takes up space but can move a bit too; Slides well from side to side.
|Everett Dawkins
|Florida State
|6-2
|288
|4.95
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Cory Grissom
|South Florida
|6-2
|306
|5.18
|5.21
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Thick. Gets after it. Fights blocks well. Shows a little burst at times. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Josh Boyd
|Mississippi State
|6-3
|310
|4.96
|5.14
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Solid motor. Not powerful hands. Not two-gap talent, but too slow for one gap. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Big guy; Physical; Good motor; Like to penetrate.
|Montori Hughes
|Tennessee-Martin
|6-4
|327
|5.12
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Anthony McCloud
|Florida State
|6-2
|309
|5.18
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Akeem Spence
|Illinois
|6-1
|305
|5.12
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|Jordan Hill
|Penn State
|6-2
|294
|5.06
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|William Campbell
|Michigan
|6-5
|318
|5.19
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Jared Smith
|New Hampshire
|6-4
|302
|5.02
|5.06
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Good build and athlete. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Quick and athletic for size; Active.
|Kapron Lewis-Moore
|Notre Dame
|6-4
|306
|4.95
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Scott Vallone
|Rutgers
|6-2
|273
|4.92
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|A.J. Francis
|Maryland
|6-5
|321
|5.39
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|David King
|Oklahoma
|6-4
|286
|4.88
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Brent Russell
|Georgia Southern
|6-2
|297
|5.08
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Anthony Rashad White
|Michigan State
|6-2
|330
|5.24
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Brandon Moore
|Texas
|6-5
|322
|5.38
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|Abry Jones
|Georgia
|6-3
|308
|5.02
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|DEFENSIVE END
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|1
|Barkevious Mingo
|LSU
|6-4
|240
|4.57
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Long, lean and relentless. Good power for size. Closes quickly. Reacts well to blocks and ball carriers. Rush moves? Finishes. Elite prospect. [Erik Scalavino] Very lean (could be OLB depending on system), but explosive. [Paul Perillo*] Fast; Explosive; Good motor; Sheds blocks well and produced while getting a lot of attention from opponents.
|2
|Dion Jordan
|Oregon
|6-6
|248
|4.68
|4.54
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Versatile athlete. Lanky. OLB. Lot of potential. Can get edge. More potential than product at this point. . [Erik Scalavino] Jason Taylor-like; can move very well and hustles all the time. [Paul Perillo] Very fast; Plays well in space; Edge rusher; Goes wide too much; Really gets after it.
|3
|Datone Jones
|UCLA
|6-4
|283
|4.82
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Do-it-all LDE. Great size and potential, but hasn't put it all together. Good feet. Plays run and can shed. AVG pass rusher. [Erik Scalavino] Stronger than quick; might be versatile enough to move inside in situational play. [Paul Perillo] Good quickness; Speed; Strong; Stacks well against the run; Solid player.
|4
|Ezekiel Ansah
|BYU
|6-5
|270
|4.74
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Another terrific athlete; Moves well in space; Plays the run; Good motor; Intriguing.
|5
|Damontre Moore
|Texan A&M
|6-5
|250
|4.83
|4.84
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays better than numbers. Good edge talent. Not great first step. Nothing stands out as elite. Circumstantial production inflates numbers. [Erik Scalavino] Similar to Werner [Paul Perillo*] Strong, fast with good feet; Gets the corner and pursues well.
|THE REST:
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Wt.
|40
|Com
|Cornellius Carradine
|Florida State
|6-4
|265
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] ACL. Long and quick. Good edge production. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Good first step; Fast off edge; Pursues well.
|Bjoern Werner
|Florida State
|6-3
|266
|4.78
|4.81
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Not elite quickness or first step. Not special. May have maxed out his talent and potential.. [Erik Scalavino] Very quick, athletic, strong. [Paul Perillo*] Very athletic; Inconsisent at times; Good strength; Looks the part.
|Margus Hunt
|Southern Methodist
|6-8
|277
|4.74
|4.53
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Crazy measurables. Too tall? Age 26. Play run? Impressive pass rush motor. Long, lean and athletic. Raw. Blocks kicks. Not stout. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Incredibly athletic; Maybe a bit too tall; Great power/speed combo; Disruptive.
|Malliciah Goodman
|Clemson
|6-4
|276
|4.74
|4.78
|Notes: [Andy Hart] T hicker, all-around end type. Pretty active and relentless. Possible Patriot as a mid-round pick. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Sam Montgomery
|LSU
|6-3
|262
|4.59
|4.78
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Late off ball. Plays like he's bigger. Good bull rush. Average motor. Not quick or fast. OK athlete. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Good athete; Penetrator; Solid.
|Corey Lemonier
|Auburn
|6-3
|242
|4.78
|Notes: [Andy Hart] OLB. Quick off ball. Uses hands well on cut blocks. Shows spin, bull, up-and-under. Solid. Gets the edge. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|Alex Okafor
|Texas
|6-5
|264
|4.78
|4.92
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Bull rush guy who's not big enough for that. Not quick or fast. Solid effort and motor. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Good strength; Bull rusher; Comes inside as well; Relentless; Solid.
|William Gholston
|Michigan State
|6-6
|281
|4.76
|4.93
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Slow off ball. Not quick. Stiff. Not athletic. Limited production. Best when unblocked, but who isn't?. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Good speed; Moves well in space; Can penetrate/rush the passer.
|Lavar Edwards
|LSU
|6-4
|277
|4.82
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Long arms. Decent motor. Miss QB too much. Gets edge. Chicken with his head cut off. Quick but can't finish. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo] Not explosive; Edge guy; Nothing special; Product of those around him.
|Michael Buchanan
|Illinois
|6-5
|252
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Devin Taylor
|South Carolina
|6-7
|266
|4.79
|4.65
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Long arms. Not elite edge guy. Need bulk. Played opposite Clowney and still limited production. Needs more punch and explosion. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Very big; Moves well; Long and athletic; Bookend PR with Clowney; Made plays.
|Stansly Maponga
|TCU
|6-2
|256
|4.78
|4.84
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 3-4 OLB. Uses hands in pass rush well. Not elite quickness or speed. Decent motor. Dropped in coverage some. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments. [Paul Perillo*] Edge guy; Good speed; Gets after QB; Active.
|Joe Kruger
|Utah
|6-6
|280
|4.89
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo*] No Comments.
|David Bass
|Missouri Western
|6-4
|263
|4.76
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Cornelius Washington
|Georgia
|6-4
|265
|4.79
|4.53
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Good effort. Doesn't play to 40 time. Closes well. Good length. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Eric Martin
|Nebraska
|6-2
|250
|4.78
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Quanterus Smith
|Western Kentucky
|6-5
|248
|4.74
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Wes Horton
|USC
|6-5
|264
|4.77
|4.79
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Big frame. Gets the edge. DT in sub. Lot of effort/circumstantial plays. Solid all around athlete. NFL SPT and backup potential. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] Edge guy; Not tremendous quickness; Doesn't shed well.
|Craig Roh
|Michigan
|6-4
|280
|4.87
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Tremayne Scott
|Ohio
|6-3
|257
|4.76
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Joe Vellano
|Maryland
|6-1
|300
|5.40
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Mike Catapano
|Princeton
|6-3
|270
|4.76
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Walter Stewart
|Cincinnati
|6-4
|245
|4.78
|4.7
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Aldrick Fordham
|South Carolina
|6-4
|268
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.
|Damion Square
|Alabama
|6-3
|286
|5.18
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments. [Paul Perillo] No Comments.