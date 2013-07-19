2013 Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction

FREE Public Ceremony – Also to be streamed LIVE on Patriots.com!
Tedy Bruschi and Gil Santos will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in a free public ceremony on Monday, July 29 at 5:00pm in the NRG Plaza next to the Patriots ProShop. Join the New England Patriots in welcoming Tedy Bruschi and Gil Santos as the newest members of the Patriots Hall of Fame.
TEDY BRUSCHI
**LINEBACKER (1996 – 2008)
Tedy Bruschi closed his 13-year career as one of the most productive players in Patriots history. As a team captain, Bruschi's relentless work ethic and on-field intensity helped set the tone for the entire team. Bruschi retired after helping to lead the Patriots to 11 winning records, including nine playoff appearances, eight division championships, five conference titles and three Super Bowl crowns. Bruschi has been called the "consummate Patriot" by Robert Kraft and described as the "perfect player" by Bill Belichick.
GIL SANTOS
**RADIO BROADCASTER (1966-79, 1991-2012)
During a pregame ceremony to honor Gil Santos and Gino Cappelletti before the 2012 regular season finale, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced that Santos, the New England Patriots legendary radio voice, would be a 2013 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee. In 36 seasons behind the microphone, Santos skillfully articulated the sights, sounds and all the play-by-play action for 745 Patriots games, including three Super Bowl Championships. Santos earned the moniker "Voice of the Patriots" during a career that spanned five decades.
