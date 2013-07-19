2013 Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction

TEDY BRUSCHI **LINEBACKER (1996 – 2008)

Tedy Bruschi closed his 13-year career as one of the most productive players in Patriots history. As a team captain, Bruschi's relentless work ethic and on-field intensity helped set the tone for the entire team. Bruschi retired after helping to lead the Patriots to 11 winning records, including nine playoff appearances, eight division championships, five conference titles and three Super Bowl crowns. Bruschi has been called the "consummate Patriot" by Robert Kraft and described as the "perfect player" by Bill Belichick.