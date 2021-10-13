5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

4. Can the depth do it?

Key injuries: Jalen Mills (hamstring), Isaiah Wynn (COVID-19/RESERVE), Michael Onwenu (COVID-19/RESERVE), Trent Brown (Injured Reserve), Shaq Mason (abdomen), James White (Injured Reserve)

Like all football teams, the 2021 Patriots' fate will be largely impacted by the unpredictable injury bug that has already posed its challenges through five games. The biggest of which was losing James White, a team leader and a uniquely experienced and skilled running back who was a third-down nightmare for defenses. There's no easy replacement for White and early-season ball security and pass protection issues have hurt the younger running backs trying to break through.

The sheer volume of offensive line injuries was overwhelming last weekend, but a makeshift line did a great job holding Houston to just one sack. When will Wynn and Onwenu be available? Who will replace Trent Brown for at least two more games? How serious is Shaq Mason's abdomen injury? They got by last week against one of the worst teams in the league, but with the likes of Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett among others coming down the pike, getting and keeping their offensive line healthy is a huge key for the Pats.

On the defensive side of the ball, it's cornerback that's the concern, with Jalen Mills missing last weekend's contest and rookie Shaun Wade out with a concussion. There just isn't much depth and that's concerning for a team that loves to match up with offenses. As soon as Mills exits the equation things get dicey.