Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 13 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Oct 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211013_PDC_Entrance_Darian
Photo by Dwight Darian

After five games the Patriots stand at 2-3, staying competitive in all of the contests while breaking in a host of new faces that have transformed the team. Often September can be a feeling-out period for the roster as the coaches look to find a winning formula that merges personnel and scheme, but as the leaves turn color and start to fall, it's time to lock in and prepare for a new-look stretch run that will last into mid-January.

With a new 17-game season, the Patriots' playoff hopes are still very much alive thanks to their second win last week and a competitive AFC that features eight teams that are either 3-2 or 2-3. But make no mistake, there are still some significant questions and problems facing New England that must be answered and solved if they're to make some real noise in the conference.

Here are the five burning questions facing the Pats after five games!

1. Can they eliminate bad football?

Key Stat: Nine giveaways (t-30th)

It's tempting to imagine what might've been if not for some of the Patriots' untimely turnovers. Could they have beaten Miami if Damien Harris does fumble as the Patriots were moving inside of the Dolphins' 10-yard-line on their final drive of the game? How much different would the Saints game have unfolded without the two impactful interceptions thrown by Mac Jones that both directly resulted in New Orleans touchdowns?

The simple and disturbing fact is that the Patriots are doing far too much damage to themselves with lax ball security and it's had a direct impact on at least two of their three losses. Add in that the defense hasn't provided a meaningful takeaway since the Week 2 win over the Jets and New England is losing the turnover battle in more ways than one.

While penalties were also part of the initial bad football equation, they've improved in recent weeks, picking up just 27 yards in penalties last week against the Texans.

One thing we've come to expect is that the Patriots won't beat themselves but they've been flirting with disaster through the first five weeks of the season. There's no quicker way to get things on track than to stop putting the ball on the ground or into the hands of the defenders. This is priority number one going forward.

2. Can the offense explode?           

Key stats: Third-Down Conversions (43.3 percent, 9th), Red Zone Offense (37.5 percent, 31st), Points (19.2 points-per-game, 26th)

With a rookie quarterback under center and four additions at wide receiver and tight end that have instantly stepped right into the offense, there's a lot to feel good about when it comes to the offense's trajectory. A large chunk of the offense's personnel should be in place for the next few years and while it hasn't been a well-oiled machine out of the gate, the potential is there and they're just scratching the surface of what they can do.

Mac Jones is completing 71 percent of his passes and has shown excellent poise at the end of games, keeping his team close and giving them a chance to win two of the three losses right at the end. However, it isn't all rosy as the offense continues to lack finish in the red zone and the kinds of explosive scoring plays that are a key feature needed to keep up with today's NFL.

Some of this is to be expected with the young signal-caller and new pieces around him, but finding ways to more consistently put the ball into the endzone for six points, instead of settling for field goals is a must to pull out wins over the tough competition coming up and compete for a playoff spot.

Related Links

3. Can the defense step up and stay up?

Key stats: Points (18.4 points-per-game, 5th), Third-Down Conversions (42.9 percent, 20th)

Overall, the 2021 Patriots defense has been solid, especially when it comes to how many points they're letting up, but their problems have been more specific and situational. Against Miami, they lacked the clutch play to get a final stop to give their offense one last chance. Against New Orleans, they couldn't get a stop after the Patriots closed the gap to a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Against Houston, it was third down that was the problem in the first half before they turned it around and kept the door open for a comeback.

In spurts, and certainly against Tampa Bay, they've shown some intriguing potential but it hasn't been consistent enough to truly make this a game-changing unit that can be counted on. With a schedule loaded with potent offenses, the Patriots defense has some significant challenges lined up, starting this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

There are still plenty of intriguing questions around this unit. How will Jamie Collins factor in? Can Matthew Judon keep up his torrid pace? Is there enough depth at cornerback, especially if Jalen Mills continues to miss time? This should be an ascending unit but they need to start stringing together 60-minute performances and making more big plays in the big moments.

4. Can the depth do it?

Key injuries: Jalen Mills (hamstring), Isaiah Wynn (COVID-19/RESERVE), Michael Onwenu (COVID-19/RESERVE), Trent Brown (Injured Reserve), Shaq Mason (abdomen), James White (Injured Reserve)

Like all football teams, the 2021 Patriots' fate will be largely impacted by the unpredictable injury bug that has already posed its challenges through five games. The biggest of which was losing James White, a team leader and a uniquely experienced and skilled running back who was a third-down nightmare for defenses. There's no easy replacement for White and early-season ball security and pass protection issues have hurt the younger running backs trying to break through.

The sheer volume of offensive line injuries was overwhelming last weekend, but a makeshift line did a great job holding Houston to just one sack. When will Wynn and Onwenu be available? Who will replace Trent Brown for at least two more games? How serious is Shaq Mason's abdomen injury? They got by last week against one of the worst teams in the league, but with the likes of Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett among others coming down the pike, getting and keeping their offensive line healthy is a huge key for the Pats.

On the defensive side of the ball, it's cornerback that's the concern, with Jalen Mills missing last weekend's contest and rookie Shaun Wade out with a concussion. There just isn't much depth and that's concerning for a team that loves to match up with offenses. As soon as Mills exits the equation things get dicey.

Running back and cornerback could top the needs before the trade deadline if they can't get healthy or find suitable answers already on the roster.

5. Can Folk stay clutch?

Key stats: Week 5 Special Teams Player of the Week, 36 field goals in a row

It's impossible to understate how much Nick Folk has meant to the Patriots over the last two-and-a-half seasons, as he just posted his first Special Teams Player of the Week award of 2021 after snagging two of them last season. But overall, the Patriots have had to rely on Folk more than they should as the offense looks to find their red zone finish and if they can start finishing drives with more touchdowns, the pressure on Folk should relax a bit.

Just last week against the Texans they needed two tough 50-plus field goals to stay in the game. That's asking a lot of the 37-year-old veteran. Lucky for the Patriots he continues to deliver.

But should the offense continue through their fits and starts, Folk will likely be called on many more times to make clutch kicks to keep New England in games. All of the burning questions are connected, and Folk is the failsafe if the previous four don't get in gear. But that's a risky way to live.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Run defense comes up big

The Patriots ability to shut down the Houston running game was the key to victory on Sunday.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Patriots fans want to know which players are the ones to build on, who on defense needs to step their game up and how much expectations should be adjusted after five games.
news

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 5 comeback win over the Houston Texans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 5 against Houston.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 5 visit to Houston Texans.
news

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
news

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

The game status of two Patriots starting offensive linemen is uncertain after landing on the COVID-19 list.
news

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

The time to trade Stephon Gilmore was the 2020 deadline, and now it looks like they'll get nothing in return.
news

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Despite falling short, Bill Belichick doesn't regret opting for a 56-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth down in the final minute.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

In this week's mailbag, many fans need a pep talk after the Patriots came up short against the Super Bowl Champs in Foxborough.
news

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

In this week's edition of coffee with the coach, Bill Belichick discusses one of the rarest punts he's ever seen.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the key plays from New England's win over the Houston Texans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 10/12: "He learns series to series"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Steve Belichick 10/12: "We have to start putting the plan in place with the pieces we have"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Go behind the scenes of the New England Patriots win over the Houston Texans in this week's Sights and Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 10/12: "Hopefully by November, December, and January we are playing our best football"

Patriots linebackers coach Jarod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising