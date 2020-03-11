Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

7 under-the-radar free agent Patriot fits

Mar 11, 2020 at 11:17 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200311-under-the-radar-fas

With free agency set to open on March 18th at 4pm, the Patriots will jump into the market and begin filling out their roster holes. While Tom Brady will garner most of the attention, there are plenty of other spots that will require the team's attention.

Without a ton of cap space to work with, the team will continue using their tried and true method of finding mid-to-low range veteran value.

Here's a collection of seven potential free agent fits to keep an eye on at positions of need for the Patriots.

Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (34).
AP Photo by Rick Scuteri
Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (34).

Will Parks - Safety - Denver Broncos

Parks is a versatile defensive back with good size who played 52 percent of the defensive snaps and 20 percent of the special teams snaps for the Broncos last season. Parks has played all over the defense including taking slot corner snaps from former Patriot Duke Dawson, both strong and free safety, and was a valuable piece of the Denver defense.

With the Broncos likely focusing on retaining Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, Parks could be the casualty of the group. Parks was also known for being a "glue guy and a locker room favorite."

Piece all this together, along with the Patriots potential need at safety, and Parks could be an ideal reinforcement for the back end of the defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Carl Nassib (94).
AP Photo by Ryan Kang
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Carl Nassib (94).

Carl Nassib - Outside Linebacker - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carl Nassib was voted captain in Tampa this past season and has the kind of personality that would mesh well in New England. Known for a tireless work ethic and a great practice attitude to go with a love of the game, Nassib emerged primarily as a left outside linebacker and could be a fit to replace Kyle Van Noy. He has ideal size and athleticism to play on the edge.

Nassib has 12.5 sacks in the last two seasons and is coming off career highs in tackles. With Shaq Barrett's emergence, Nassib could find himself looking for a new team and the Patriots have a need for a player like him both on and off the field.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99).
AP Photo by Nick Wass
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99).

Andrew Billings - Nose Tackle - Cincinnati Bengals

With Danny Shelton hitting free agency, the Patriots could have a need for a nose tackle and Billings could fit the bill. He played 61 percent of the Bengals defensive snaps and would be an effective interior two-gapper that the Patriots often employ on early downs.

While bringing back Shelton remains a possibility, Billings would be likely be a cheaper option and has been extremely durable over the last three seasons. Having just turned 25, he still has his best football ahead of him and could help reinforce a defense that had season-ending problems against the run.

Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski (44).
AP Photo by Kevin Terrell
Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski (44).

Nick Kwiatkowski - Inside Linebacker - Chicago Bears

Kwiatkowski emerged as a starting linebacker in Chicago this year but the cash-strapped Bears might be unable to retain and develop the 26-year-old. An active middle linebacker with good range, he's just the kind of athletic boost the Patriots defense could use at their second level. He also played 61 percent of the Bears special teams snaps, another feather in his cap as a New England fit.

"He's like our little hidden gem, our utility guy, and whenever we need him, whenever his number is called, he's always ready," Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara said. "He's one of the smartest guys on the defense."

With Elandon Roberts hitting free agency, Kwiatkowski could be a replacement of Roberts' special teams snaps while giving the team a more effective passing down option at inside linebacker.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Nick Vannett (88).
AP Photo by Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Nick Vannett (88).

Nick Vannett - Tight End - Pittsburgh Steelers

Vannett was traded from the Seahawks to the Steelers last year, eventually emerging as Pittsburgh's top tight end due to injuries. He had 29 catches in 2018, including three touchdowns, and 22 in 2019. He has good size (6'6", 261) to step into "Y" tight end duties for the Pats.

While he wouldn't be the next Rob Gronkowski, Vannett would give the Patriots another veteran option at tight end, and one with more gas left in the tank than Ben Watson had last season. New England should still have their eyes open for a receiving tight end in the draft, but acquiring Vannett would give them a baseline of competent NFL tight ends to compete in training camp.

Tennessee Titans' Tajae Sharpe (19).
AP Photo by Michael Conroy
Tennessee Titans' Tajae Sharpe (19).

Tajae Sharpe - Wide Receiver - Tennessee Titans

The Patriots saw plenty of the former UMass standout Sharpe this past season, when he set career highs in receiving touchdowns (four) and yards-per-catch (13.2). He's been a productive three year player, having missed his second season due to a foot injury, with good size (6'2", 194) and it's a good bet the Pats had their eye on him during joint practices this summer.

Sharpe is likely to be the odd man out due to the Titans strong receiver depth chart and significant free agents elsewhere on the roster. The just-turned-25-year-old would give the Patriots an experienced and versatile receiver at an affordable price who could step right in to a significant role.

Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern (60).
AP Photo by Rick Scuteri
Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern (60).

Connor McGovern - Interior OL - Denver Broncos

A versatile interior offensive lineman, McGovern has started 31 games over the last two seasons at center and right guard. He also played all five offensive line spots in college a Missouri, where he also broke plenty of weight room records, like a 690-pound squat and putting 225 pounds up 33 times at the 2017 scouting combine.

With uncertainty at guard and center, including depth, McGovern would give the Patriots some protection against potential departures of Joe Thuney and Ted Karras, any setbacks for David Andrews during his recovery, as well as insurance in case young interior players like Hjalte Froholdt or restricted free agent Jermaine Eluemanor don't develop.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.
news

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

With the NFL's announcement of 2022's international host teams, the Patriots' chances of playing outside of the United States have narrowed.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.
news

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

The NFL's Scouting Combine is back in 2022, as the top college prospects descend upon Indianapolis ready to meet with teams and demonstrate their size, speed and skill. Here are the position groups Patriots fans should be keeping an eye on.
news

Patriots Roster Rundown

It's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

Lots of focus on roster building in this week's mailbag with the draft and free agency looming.
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Pro Football Focus wraps up the 2021 season with their top 101 players and the Patriots are well-represented.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

David Andrews celebrates National Pancake Day making breakfast at Abby's House

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising