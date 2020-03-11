7 under-the-radar free agent Patriot fits

Carl Nassib - Outside Linebacker - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carl Nassib was voted captain in Tampa this past season and has the kind of personality that would mesh well in New England. Known for a tireless work ethic and a great practice attitude to go with a love of the game, Nassib emerged primarily as a left outside linebacker and could be a fit to replace Kyle Van Noy. He has ideal size and athleticism to play on the edge.