Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 05 - 06:05 PM | Mon Nov 06 - 07:30 AM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Can't-Miss Play: 64-yard TD! Rhamondre Stevenson's run ties Pats' longest of Belichick era

Jones' 14-yard TD pass to Henry gets Pats on board vs. Commanders

Tavai performs a perfect 'Peanut Punch' to spark an early NE takeaway

Mac Jones zips 13-yard pass to Stevenson

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Commanders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

A day to remember and a day to forget

Steven Bradley's visit to Gillette Stadium offers a lifetime of memories and a chance to escape the rigors of everyday life

Mar 04, 2010 at 04:00 AM
bradleyimg_2127.jpg


It isn't often that Steven Bradley is left speechless. But in that moment, it was hard for the loquacious Patriots fan to conjure the right words as a rush of emotion overwhelmed him. He was left grasping at air as he took stock of where he was and who he was with. Nestled in his wheelchair, Bradley was flanked by family members at the 50-yard line at Gillette Stadium, with the Patriots logo stenciled on the field underfoot. Standing in front of Bradley was Andre Tippett, his favorite player.

"I told him that I appreciated the way that he played and the way that he gave it his all," Bradley said. "I told him what I thought about him and that I appreciated him coming out to meet me. I couldn't talk, I couldn't think of what to say."

The Hall of Fame linebacker chatted and took photos with him. After taking in the sights for a time, they said their goodbyes and Bradley's wife, Joanie, wheeled him toward the exit.

The next day, a long drive back to their home in Farmington, N.H. lay ahead of them.

But for just a few moments, Bradley forgot about everything.

"Being out there, I felt like the King of England."

*

bradleyimg_2217.jpg

A man of good cheer*
In September, Bradley was diagnosed with terminal small cell lung cancer in one lung in addition to severe emphysema and COPD in the other. Cancer had also spread to his lymph nodes and bones. The prognosis was that he would have a year or two to live with chemotherapy treatment.

Since then, he has endured five rounds of chemotherapy, with his latest round wrapping up recently. Bradley has suffered relatively little setbacks during his treatment, save for a bout of pneumonia after his first treatment. He has since received injections to boost his white blood cell count to ward off illness.

"He has always been optimistic and in good spirits," Joanie Bradley said.

Among the things that have helped Bradley endure has been his love of the Patriots.

In the Bradley household, Sunday is not just Sunday, it is "Football Sunday." Each week, a set of collectible drinking glasses with helmets of each NFL team on them is displayed and meticulously arranged by that weekend's matchups with the corresponding teams facing off against each other. Next to Steven's chair is a notebook. In it, he writes down the scores of each weekend's games for reference. He always wears his customized Patriots No. 12 jersey – not with the name "Brady" stitched on the back, but rather "Steven." He has a tattoo of the old "Pat Patriot" logo on his right arm.

Sunday is a day for celebration.

"Usually, we have some family and/or friends come over to watch the game," Joanie said. "Of course, every time the Patriots score, or if they don't score when they should, someone in the family is sure to call him to discuss it."

Even when the season has passed, Steven's mind remains on football and the Patriots.

"We have some of the old games on tape and every now and then he'll watch one of them just for the fun of it," Joanie said.

It serves as a distraction from the pains of everyday life, which have come in many different forms for him over the last 20 years.

A setback
He doesn't even remember exactly how it happened. It could have been at work, or it might have happened while working out at the gym. But something wasn't right.

"I was in the bathroom one morning and I realized that I couldn't feel anything," Steven said.

Something was wrong, but he still didn't know what.

It's not typical for a 35-year-old who's active in sports to feel like he couldn't walk.

Bradley went to the hospital and was shocked to learn that he had suffered a spinal cord injury. He was taken to the University of Maine Medical Center to repair a degenerative disk in his neck. The success of the procedure was short-lived, however. The piece of hip bone that was inserted into his neck was dislodged and another surgery followed.

Virtually overnight, Steven's once active lifestyle was taken away from him. He could no longer work.

"Complications from that surgery were issues with shakiness and bone spasms as well as all types of issues in the surrounding damaged nerve endings, which prevented him from ever being able to go back into the work force," Joanie said.

Even through coping with the realities of his condition and, more recently, his fight against cancer, Steven has remained Steven.

"He keeps us all laughing," Joanie said, "and reminds us that he is going to be around for a while."

'A serious choice to make'
Steven is all too aware of what his prospects for the future are.

Recently, the option of radiation treatment was posed to him by the cancer specialist he's been seeing. Steven said that when he heard the word radiation, he immediately thought back to his childhood when he was growing up in East Providence, R.I. It stuck with him. When he was young at the height of the Cold War, the word was most commonly used in talking about the fallout from a nuclear bomb.

Memories of Duck and Cover drills aside, he's faced with the decision of going ahead with the treatment, which could potentially extend his life.

"If there's a chance that it will prolong my life, I will go through it," Steven said. "If not ..."

He paused.

"It's a serious choice to make."

Steven's decision was put on hold as he and Joanie were joined at Gillette Stadium that day by his brother, Russell; son, Steven Jr., and his wife, Wendy; daughter, Selina, and her boyfriend, Darrell Tarmey. Russell helped to arrange the visit. The gathered family huddled together for a special photo on the 50-yard line. Tippett's appearance was just the cherry on top.

"I knew he wasn't pulling my leg when [Russell] told me about it," Steven said. "When it comes to the Patriots, he knows better than to trick me with something like that. I knew he was up to something, but I never imagined it would be anything like that."

When he left, the same obstacles would remain for Steven, but it was as if a load had been taken off his shoulders.

"I do believe getting to meet everyone and being on the field has certainly lifted his spirits even more," Joanie wrote in a letter after the stadium visit. "I don't know what we could have done to make him feel better than what you all achieved by allowing him to visit with the Patriots and be on the field."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

Washington Commanders Postgame Quotes 11/5

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Watch the highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots.

Mac Jones 11/5: "The results aren't there right now"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/5: "We just weren't efficient enough in a lot of areas"

Patriots Tight End Hunter Henry addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson's best plays from 129-yard game | NFL Week 9

Watch the best plays from New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's 129-yard game vs. the Washington Commanders from Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Deatrich Wise 11/5: "Our goal is to not beat ourselves"

Patriots Defensive Lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising