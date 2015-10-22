Acing the NFL-Yahoo Live Game Streaming Test

Over There

But how is the league connecting with far-flung football fans like Boisseau and his brother, who's a Raiders fan?

Today, the answer is NFL GamePass. It offers the ability to watch the games live online, or in their entirety or in condensed mode after they have ended way back in the states. There's also a live audio feature for those who can get by by listening to live contests. A cool feature enables games downloads so fans can watch at their leisure.

Boisseau says he pays $249 per full season (including playoff and preseason games for all teams) for GamePass. You can be sure he's tracking the league's streaming efforts But for now, the NFL service is his lifeline.

The NFL fan had high words of praise for GamePass when I first interviewed him in August of 2014.

"The GamePass tool is already very well developed and satisfies me. The NFL has already made a big effort for us fans in foreign countries so we can watch games in good conditions," Boisseau said. "The quality of images and sound, both with condensed or broadcast options is amazing. The NFL is at the top for that. I do not know any other sport with such an excellent streaming tool."

The Bottom Line

The NFL has admitted that the goal of taking to the Internet in a global manner is to extend the reach of its product far beyond what is available from its longtime business partner U.S. TV broadcasters (NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox).

With the international version of its GamePass service already providing streaming of live games all season, could it be too long before the league finds a way to bring that capability to the states?

To accomplish this tallest of tasks, the NFL will have to proceed with caution as a U.S. live game streaming plan is seen as a threat to U.S. TV broadcasters whom have carried the NFL for decades, largely without any significant competition. Don't forget "cable TV" service providers that need live pro sports like the NFL to retain customers.

At the same time, many U.S. fans are sick and tired of having to pay for an expensive pay-TV programming package to watch the NFL live.

This Sunday's NFL-Yahoo event (and aftermath) should provide greater clarity on the road ahead for the league's over-the-top ambitions.

Tune in Sunday. Give us your grade for the event.

And Stay tuned!