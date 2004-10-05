Official website of the New England Patriots

Acton-Boxboro's Bill Maver named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Bill Maver, Coach of Acton-Boxboro was named the Patriots High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the 2004 NFL Season.

Oct 05, 2004 at 05:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Acton-Boxboro High's Bill Maver has been named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week in recognition of his team's history-making win over Concord-Carlisle on Oct. 1.

Acton-Boxboro broke a 52-year old Massachusetts high school record for consecutive wins when it notched its 41st straight victory, a 19-7 win over Concord-Carlisle, the team that previously held the record of 40-straight wins (1948-1952). Coming into this season, Acton-Boxboro owned 37 straight victories, and upended then-No. 3 Marshfield, Chelmsford and No. 8 Bridgewater-Raynham en route to tying the record, before breaking the record against Concord-Carlisle.

Maver, a former team captain at the University of Connecticut, is in his 19th year as head coach of the Colonials, and his Acton-Boxboro teams have won 11 straight Dual County League championships and three straight Division 2 Super Bowls.

This season marks the ninth year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England.

Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who is now the team's director of football development and promotions, oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives. Each week during the season, Tippett, along with WCVB Channel 5 sports anchor Mike Lynch, will honor the selected coach on the team's weekly magazine show, Patriots All Access. The broadcast airs on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 7 p.m. on WCVB.

"Coach Maver has done an outstanding job at Acton-Boxboro to achieve the winning streak that he has," Tippett said. "To be able to win 41 straight games is an unbelievable accomplishment, and it is a tribute to the character of the coaches, the players and the community. We take our hat off to Coach Maver and the entire Acton-Boxboro community."

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Acton-Boxboro High School's football program in Maver's name in recognition of his selection as Coach of the Week. At the conclusion of the season, one of the previous weekly honorees will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year, and will receive a $2,000 contribution to go toward the school's football program.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the non-profit organization through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of both direct grants and in-kind donations, and through player appearances at a number of charity functions and educational programs. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

