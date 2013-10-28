After Further Review: Dolphins-Patriots

](http://www.pjatr.com/t/RUBKRExHSUBKSElGRUBISEtERw) ...Brady had no choice but to throw away a deep ball to Gronk on the next series. It was 3rd down, and Gronk was streaking down the left sideline, but was double-covered.

...Left guard/co-captain Logan Mankins wasn't at his best early on. He wasn't getting a good push off the line and this allowed his man to sneak through and make plays in stuffing the run. He also looked slow moving around and got lost in the wash several times.

...Gronk's abilities as a run blocker should not be underappreciated. He makes a clear difference in this regard when he's on the field, evidenced by a nice block he threw on Brandon Bolden's 8-yard scamper to the left at the end of the quarter.

2nd Quarter – Offense

...Mankins' woes continued into the 2nd, when he was beaten badly by d-tackle Jared Odrick on the first play. Odrick tossed Mankins aside with a nice move and bore down on Brady for a 3rd-down sack that forced a Patriots punt.

...Stevan Ridley saw his first action of the game on the lone full series of the quarter for New England. His vision, quickness, and decisiveness hitting the holes were very effective in helping boost what had been a lackluster rushing attack.

...Listening to the replay of Sebastian Vollmer's injury, you could hear him scream loudly as d-tackle Randy Starks rolled onto the back of his right leg. It didn't look like a terribly hard landing, but more just a matter of Starks' massive weight striking Vollmer's leg at the proper angle to do severe damage. No word yet on what exactly he sustained, but it had all the hallmarks of a broken bone.

...Marcus Cannon came on in relief of Vollmer. As has been the case with the third-year man, he struggled. On a critical 3rd-and-2 at the Miami 15, Cannon completely whiffed on his man, who shot into the backfield, causing a pulling Mankins to trip and impede the progress of Bolden. New England was forced to kick a field goal.

...Mankins seemed to improve as the quarter wore on. He was driving better, getting leverage on defenders, and moved with a lot more speed and power.

2nd Quarter – Defense

...The Patriots, in a "heavy" short-yardage package, surrendered a crucial 4th-and-1 from their own 38 at the 12:06 mark. The play was designed to go off right tackle, with tight end Michael Egnew lined up as a fullback for tailback Daniel Thomas. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower was reading Egnew, rather than Thomas, who improvised by turning inside when he saw a gaping hole open up. Hightower could have (probably should have) fill that hole, but he was too late recognizing Thomas' change of direction. Linebacker Brandon Spikes saw the play unfold and was heading to fill the hole, but was blocked to the ground by guard Richie Incognito. Thomas picked up 15 yards. Tackle Marcus Forston got swallowed up by a double-team, which created the hole at the line of scrimmage.

...That play kept alive Miami's second touchdown drive. From the New England 5, Tannehill, from the shotgun, faked a handoff to wide receiver Brian Hartline, who was racing through the backfield from right to left. Thomas faked initially in that direction as well, pretending to be a lead blocker. He then changed direction and cut against the grain of his o-line. Linebacker Dane Fletcher reacted to Thomas, but was a step too late in getting to him to knock down Tannehill's pass. Cole was in position to make a tackle short of the goal line, but he threw his shoulder at Thomas' legs, rather than wrap him up with both arms. Thomas easily slipped that feeble attempt and fell backward into the end zone.

...Running back Lamar Miller gouged the Patriots on the next possession with runs of 11, 18, 6, 4, and 1. The first was just a nice run by him to the outside, racing to the left edge and beating the defense to the corner. The 18-yarder was a result of a great cutback by Miller after his hole to the left closed up. DE Rob Ninkovich would've been there to stop him, but got swallowed up by his Clay and thrown into the mass of bodies going to the left. Cole over-pursued again in the backfield or else he'd have been there at least to slow Miller down.

...Newly re-signed DE Andre Carter got some reps in the 2nd quarter, but wasn't much of a factor in any of the plays in which he was involved.

3rd and 4th Quarter – Offense