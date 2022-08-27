After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

On the Patriots longest run of the game, New England ran crack toss, another old staple. Crack toss has similar footwork for the offensive line as outside zone, but the crack blocks by the receivers help the play get on the perimeter faster than the stretch runs.

Over the years, the Patriots have majored in gap runs rather than zone schemes, so it's not surprising that the execution in the early going of the old stuff is better than the newer zone plays they're installing.

But the next time the Patriots take the field, it'll be for real, which begs the question: do you scrap the outside zone shift for a win-now focus or stay the course for potential long-term gain?

Installing an outside zone-based system takes time and repetition. It's not going to look perfect right away, and it could take months rather than a few weeks of training camp to get everyone on the same page.

In the long run, you hope the coaching points take hold, and the players adjust to what can be a highly-effective scheme when the blockers are executing it at a high level.

However, New England's struggles with outside zone might be a personnel-based rather than an execution problem. Teams such as the 49ers and Rams who major in outside zone runs target top-tier athletes along the offensive line, sacrificing strength and size for foot speed.

The Patriots could swap out offensive linemen who don't fit a zone scheme for more athletic options, but it might be in their best interest to play to the strengths of their current personnel.

Here are the rest of our film notes After Further Review of the Patriots loss to the Raiders:

1. Breaking Down QB Mac Jones's Struggles vs. Raiders

Several key factors that are out of Jones's control contributed to his struggles in the preseason. Jones hasn't looked comfortable with what's happening around him all summer, negatively impacting his internal clock, pocket poise, and decision-making.