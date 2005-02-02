Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Jan 09 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

Devin McCourty prevents would-be 21-yard TD catch by Khalil Shakir

Can't-Miss Play: Jakobi Meyers' toe-skid TD catch comes after big-time high-point catch

Mac Jones locates Parker on 17-yard dart

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

Akers primed for Super Bowl opportunity

Sunday's Super Bowl features two of the NFL's top kickers in the Patriots Adam Vinatieri and Philadelphia's David Akers, who is ready and confident for the shot at a game-winning field goal under the national spotlight.

Feb 02, 2005 at 03:00 PM

St. Augustine, Fla. - The Super Bowl represents the best of the best, often in more ways than one. When the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the National Football League's signature game Sunday at Alltel Stadium, the league's two best kickers - Adam Vinatieri and David Akers - will also be in the national spotlight.

Vinatieri has left his mark on the Patriots last two Super Bowls with game-wining field goals and is known as one of the most clutch field goal kickers in NFL history. Akers, though, is arguably every bit his equal, with unquestionably much less exposure. The numbers for Vinatieri and Akers line up strikingly similarly, to the point that the two finished atop their respective conferences in scoring this season. Akers hit 84 percent of his field goals, connecting on 27-of-32, to lead the NFC 122 points this season, while Vinatieri scored a career-high 141 points to lead the entire league.

[

20050202_david_akers_kn.jpg

]()So are these the two best kickers in the NFL?

"Without question," said Philadelphia special teams coordinator John Harbaugh. "I think you're looking at two guys who both have a chance to be Hall of Famers. I'm partial to David [Akers]. But I think they're the two best guys in the league by far."

Just as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has said there is no other kicker he would rather have than Vinatieri, so too do the Eagles have their guy in Akers.

"Absolutely," agreed Harbaugh. "If we didn't have David [Akers], I would want to have Adam [Vinatieri]. But we'll take David."

Akers has been everything a team would look for in a kicker - beginning with reliable and consistent - over his six seasons in Philadelphia. Besides being the Eagles all-time leader in field goals with 139, Akers ranks second all-time in NFL history with a .832 field goal percentage, trailing only Indianapolis' Mike Vanderjagt. He was named to his third-consecutive Pro Bowl following the season, and trails only Vanderjagt (625) for the most points since 2000 with 605.

Harbaugh was hard-pressed this week to come up with an instance in which he sent Akers out for a key field goal that ended with unfavorable results. His only recollection over all six of Akers' seasons was a 43-yard miss from the right hash mark in a 10-7 win over the New York Giants in the final game of the 2002 season.

"We have a lot of confidence in him," Harbaugh said. "We have more confidence in David than David has in himself. That's probably was he's so good. Because he's always challenged by every kick. He'll tell you he's nervous in practice. That he wants to make every kick. And when he doesn't make every kick, he's ticked about it. He wants to come in and watch it on tape to see what happened. He's his own biggest critic, that's for sure."

Akers has spent much of Super Bowl week talking about his admiration for Vinatieri and the late-season heroics of the Patriots kicker. Like Vinatieri, Akers didn't have a paved road into the NFL. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Louisville by Carolina, he landed on the waiver wire three times in between short stints with the Panthers, Falcons and Redskins before landing in Philadelphia in 1999.

Akers, who has eight game-tying or game-winning field goals with under 5:00 minutes to play since 2000, marvels at Vinatieri's ability to kick in big-game situations.

"It's huge to hit kicks like that in the Super Bowl," Akers said. "Obviously he has had two 40-plus yard field goals that have finished the game. He, in my opinion, has made some of the greatest kicks I have ever seen. I still think the snow kick was the best kick I have ever seen in football. There are so many great, great kicks that he's made. And even better is he's a great guy. You have more joy for a guy you know is a great guy and a great professional as well."

Akers and Vinatieri talk and know each other mostly from their mutual Pro Bowl appearances. Akers is quick to mention Vinatieri in the same breath as long-time kickers Gary Andersen, Morton Anderson and Nick Lowry.

"I can't say enough things about Adam," he said. "He's just one of the greatest guys and one of the greatest kickers I've ever seen. They should, in my opinion, have the hall of fame opened up to a little bit more to kickers."

Like many kickers, Akers has survived on the mentality on thinking only about the next kick. It's worked so far, right? One thing that isn't included in Akers' mentality is grand visions of winning Super Bowls with game-winning kicks. It's a question he's been asked several times this week, but the answer remains the same: It's something he's never really thought about.

"I really haven't much until people kept bringing it up," Akers said. "I don't sit back and dream about it. I really don't. Maybe I'm weird. Somebody asked me, 'When you were a kid didn't you think that?' But when I was a kid, I thought I was John Riggins running people over. I didn't dream I was going to grow up and be a kicker. I guess your ideas change over the course of a lifetime."

Okay, so he doesn't dream about game-winning field goals in the Super Bowl that most of us conjure up when we analyze the psyche of field goal kickers. But it doesn't stop Akers from remaining confident - and eager - to get the chance to best Vinatieri on the game's biggest stage.

"I don't know if I thrive on it, but it's definitely the nature of the game," Akers said about the possibility of a game winning kick. "Several games come down to the kick whether it's a field goal or an extra point to tie the game. That is a reality and I hope to do well on Sunday. If it comes down to it, I feel very confident that I can make it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/9

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Patriots set 2023 opponents

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Closing out the season

Patriots players Jakobi Meyers, Cole Strange, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jalen Mills address the media on Monday, January 9th, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 9, 2023.

DeVante Parker 1/8: "I am proud of the way the offense responded"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Devin McCourty 1/8: "It's been a heck of a year"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way our guys competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/8: "It wasn't our day"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising