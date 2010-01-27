Alabama defenders Cody, Arenas hope to measure up for scouts

MOBILE, Ala. -- Terrence Cody is a mountainous nose tackle who weighs nearly twice as much as cornerback Javier Arenas.

Despite their vastly different statures, the two former University of Alabama All-Americans are trying to prove that they size up as strong NFL prospects during preparations for Saturday's Under Armour Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-5 Cody weighed in at a jiggly 370 pounds before a crowd of NFL scouts, coaches and executives Monday, and Arenas measured in at 5-8 and 195 pounds.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban received a big hug from Mount Cody after Monday's initial practice, but his first question was the same that many had wondered leading up to the week: "Why don't you just tell me what you weighed in at?"

"I weighed in at 310," Cody said, grinning.

Cody once approached 400 pounds in junior college, but he was listed at 354 during the season. He often came out of games on third downs and passing situations in his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, making stamina a question mark.

"Everybody here was asking how much Cody weighs," Saban said. "I said, 'Wait until he turns around and I can see him from the front, I'll give you a pretty good guesstimate.' I said 368, so I missed him by two pounds."

There was no questioning Cody's ability to stop the run and keep two blockers occupied, his primary tasks. Cody was a first-team AP All-American both years at Alabama.

Both Cody and Arenas were two of the top players during the Tide's BCS national championship run last season.

For Cody, the weighty question coming from NFL teams centers around his ability to effectively play more snaps.

Cody, a laid-back man who patiently fields constant weight questions from reporters and NFL types, said he "really didn't look like I was heavy when I was out here running around" in practice. He said he spent only a week at his pre-draft signing class after the Tide won the BCS national championship game Jan. 7 in Pasadena, Calif.

"I'm going to work harder and start getting back on my diet and stuff, and just do what I've gotta do," Cody said. "I'm going to get my weight down, and when I get to the combine (next month), I'm going to be where I want to be."

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock believes Cody is a first-round talent for teams seeking potential stars in the middle.

"However, because he's so big and there's been these weight questions off the field, I'm not sure he's going to sneak into the first round," Mayock said.

The lingering questions for NFL teams, Mayock said: "How many snaps are you going to get out of Cody? And are they going to be high-level snaps?"

Conditioning isn't an issue for the chiseled Arenas, who bench presses 425 pounds and finished his career 10 yards shy of the NCAA record for career punt-return yards while starting in the secondary. It's a double duty that both Saban and Mayock say adds to Arenas' draft value.

Arenas isn't concerned about size questions or the pressure of practicing in front of so many potential employers.

"I just go hard and play," he said. "This is what I do. Just go out there and play like I always played."

Saban said Arenas, a lightly recruited player signed by Alabama largely because of his return skills, could even hold down another NFL role: part-time offensive player.

"You've got a guy who can play corner," Saban said. "He'll be a great nickel guy for you, which is where he was fantastic for us and be the kind of return player he is; and probably be a guy that you could use on offense a little bit, which is something we should have entertained more. He's got a lot of ability and can contribute to the team in a lot of ways."

Arenas had two interceptions in the BCS national championship game and five on the season, along with five sacks.

Cody believes his more diminutive teammate has proven that size won't be much of an obstacle on the field.