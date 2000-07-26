Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 17 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 20 - 11:57 PM

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Almost ready for prime time

With the weather conditions more resembling a fall Sunday, the Patriots suited up in full gear for their afternoon practice for the first time during training camp. Coach Bill Belichick put the troops through a semi-live full squad scrimmage.

Jul 26, 2000 at 10:32 AM

With the weather conditions more resembling a fall Sunday, the Patriots suited up in full gear for their afternoon practice for the first time during training camp. Coach Bill Belichick put the troops through a semi-live full squad scrimmage.

The defense had a slight edge over the offense in the hour-long battle that featured down-and-distance situations, substitutions from the sidelines, officials and live hitting without tackling. The rainy conditions hampered the play of all three quarterbacks – Drew Bledsoe, Michael Bishop and Tom Brady – affecting the passing game in the process.

Some highlights included the strong play of the interior of the Patriots first defense. Linebackers Tedy Bruschi and Andy Katzenmoyer, as well as nose tackle Chad Eaton, bottled up the middle and limited the effectiveness of running back Raymont Harris and Kevin Faulk. Rookie free agent nose tackle Maurice Anderson made an impressive play when he shed his blocker and planted fellow rookie Patrick Pass up the middle for no gain.

Also, safety Cory Gilliard, who worked with the second unit, made his presence felt with a couple of monster hits on Faulk and Pass.

Offensively, Brady connected with rookie free agent Shockmain Davis for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone. Bishop had trouble getting untracked but did find Tony Simmons deep down the right sideline for a long touchdown. Rookie cornerback Antwan Harris was with Simmons stride for stride on the play and got his hand on the ball first, but could only watch as it bounced in the air into Simmons' arms for the touchdown.

Belichick also announced a slight change to the upcoming practice schedule. With tomorrow's planned scrimmage against the New York Giants cancelled, the Patriots will hold a single practice at 2 p.m. instead of the originally planned workout at 9 a.m. The schedule for Friday and Saturday remains the same with one practice each day tentatively slated for 3 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.

news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"

news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.

news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.

news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.

news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Justin Bethel

From football to music, Justin Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man.

Key takeaways from minicamp and OTAs

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key observations as Patriots wrapped up their offseason program with OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Plus, we discuss the key position battles we are looking forward to seeing later this summer when Training Camp kicks off.

Patriots Training Camp Welcomes Fans Of All Ages

Patriots Training Camp is a fun filled opportunity to watch practice and enjoy numerous fan activities.

Patriots Fan Celebrates Birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium

After his older sister shared his Patriots birthday wish on TikTok, Jaxxon was surprised with a visit to Gillette Stadium where he got to meet his favorite player, Devin McCourty. During his birthday celebration, Jaxxon also received a phone call from Robert Kraft wishing him a happy birthday.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising