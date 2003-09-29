American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive at Gillette Stadium

Most Important "Drive" of the 2003 Season Takes Place at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, September 30 from Noon to 6:00 P.M.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Gillette Stadium will be the site of many important "drives" this season, but none as critically important to fans throughout New England as the DRIVE that will take place Tuesday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The American Red Cross Save a Life Tour continues through New England tomorrow, September 30, with a stop at Gillette Stadium. Local businesses, schools, organizations, area residents and fans throughout New England are encouraged to participate from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Since May, the Save A Life Tour has been traveling around the country to boost public education of the nation's critically low blood supply and to encourage all eligible individuals to donate blood regularly and often to save lives of patients. The goal of this year's tour is 3 million blood donations nationwide.

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. If you have already donated blood in the past 56 days or have gotten a tattoo in the past year, you will not be eligible for donations, but are still welcome to attend the event to learn more about future donations.