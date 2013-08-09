Analysis: Patriots-Eagles

…The team's young receivers were paced by rookie Kenbrell Thompkins' five catches and Aaron Dobson' team high of 35 yards. However, Dobson came down with just two of the eight passes thrown his way. He also played deep into the fourth quarter. Perhaps that was due to the significant reps he missed in practice on Tuesday, when head coach Bill Belichick benched the rookie for getting in an on-field scrap with an Eagles defender.

…Rookie tight end Zach Sudfeld, a starter along with Dobson, is increasingly finding himself running onto the field with Tom Brady. Sudfeld's Rob Gronkowski-like catch and bulldoze run along the Patriots sideline in the first half may have helped him build his case to be a regular contributor, at the very least.

…New England's top 2013 pick, outside linebacker Jamie Collins, just barely missed making two spectacular plays on the night. He whiffed on a would-be sack of Eagles backup QB Matt Barkley in the first half, then was inches away from knocking down a Barkley pass downfield in the second.

….Veteran free agent defensive end Marcus Benard made some positive contributions, registering a sack, a tackle-for-loss, and a quarterback hit.

…Second-year defensive end Jake Bequette, on the other hand, saw some action with the second defensive unit, but failed to make any stand-out plays.

…After Tim Tebow struggled with the conventional offense when he was thrust into the game in place of injured Ryan Mallett, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels began calling option-style plays for him, and those were more successful, to a degree.

….Rookie Ryan Allen is consistently better at long ball punts than incumbent veteran Zoltan Mesko. The job remains up for grabs.