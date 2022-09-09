Analysis: Patriots List Five Players As Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

When healthy, the group has practiced in that alignment all summer. Although there have been some growing pains with new terminology in pass protection and a bigger emphasis on outside zone runs, the offensive line projects as an eventual strength for the team.

If an unexpected development leads to Wynn sitting out Sunday's game, it's between third-year backup Justin Herron and 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste to replace Wynn in the starting lineup.

The two recent draft picks were competing throughout the summer for the top swing tackle role, and although Cajuste showed more promise this summer, a healthy Herron typically got the nod in practice when either Brown or Wynn wasn't on the field. New England could also kick guard Mike Onwenu out to right tackle, where he played significant snaps as a rookie, and call on veteran James Ferentz to play right guard.

As for Montgomery, it seemed unlikely that the veteran pass-catcher would suit up for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins a few weeks ago. Montgomery was carted to New England's locker room and slammed his helmet down in frustration with what appeared to be a severe injury suffered during the preseason finale against the Raiders.

But Montgomery wasn't placed on injured reserve after the Patriots trimmed their roster to 53 players last week, and head coach Bill Belichick had a positive tone when discussing his status.

During training camp and the preseason, Montgomery was a bright spot for the Pats offense running routes from various alignments but mainly out of the backfield in a James White-like role. His burst out of the backfield to beat defenders to the edge and Montgomery's versatility to line up at wide receiver gave New England formation flexibility with the veteran on the field.