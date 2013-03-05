Ask PFW: Free advice

Unfortunately that figure does not include any money spent on re-signing free agents. If the Patriots were to re-sign Wes Welker, Aqib Talib and Sebastian Vollmer – their three top free agents – a good chunk of that money would disappear. But there are ways to sign players while avoiding huge cap hits in the first year and I'm sure if New England winds up retaining some or all of these players the team would try its best to keep the cap figures at a manageable level. But the bottom line is $25 million can go quickly depending on how you choose to spend it – and re-signing your own free agents would put a pretty good dent in that figure.

Paul Perillo

There is a former big name missing from your DT list. Has anyone discussed the possibility of signing Glenn Dorsey from the Chiefs? He seems exactly like the type of reclamation project the Pats are famous for. Low risk/high reward from a former fifth overall pick. Also, he could be a great pass-rush compliment at DT. Or is he just that bad, and we should stay away?

Justin, Chicago

On the surface you are exactly right – Dorsey is the type of reclamation project the Patriots gravitate toward. But much as has been the case with most of the former first-round picks the team has brought in, I'm not sure there's anything there with Dorsey. He's been a colossal bust with just four sacks in five years so I don't see impacting the pass rush in any way. As a run stopper he's been just average, and last year he played just four games and wound up on IR with a knee injury. Dorsey was supposed to be a versatile inside presence but in five years has done very little. I'll pass – even for short money.

Paul Perillo

Given Tom Brady's deal, why wouldn't the Patriots restructure Vince Wilfork's contract and convert his salary this year to a bonus and free up more cap space? Also why don't more teams pull this stunt? Take your top talent who is a leader and adjust his contract so that he has minimal cap implications?

Michael S.

Well first off, many teams do pull stunts like this to steal your phrase. In fact, in the same week Brady's deal was announced the Steelers performed restructures for Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Lawrence Timmons. This is a common way to open up cap space and many teams do it. The problem is it can be expensive. Any player would love to have his salary given to him up front and guaranteed but not all owners want to hand over the cash. For a player like Brady there's very little risk because he's played at such a high level for so long. But not everyone is like Brady. Wilfork plays a very physical position and he's starting to get up there in age. If he got his salary up front in a bonus, and then suffered a serious injury, that could become problematic. Injuries are a big deterrent for teams when they conduct these types of restructures. But overall, it's a very common practice and teams will continue to use it as a device to keep their cap dollars in line.

Paul Perillo

I think Jeff Demps could really be a huge weapon on the Patriots offense. Since his decision to return to track and him being the fourth running back it's pretty obvious he's slipping. I think the Pats should let him compete for the starting job or the third down back. What do you guys think?

Tommy Prunty