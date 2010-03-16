Ask PFW: Free agency fallout

Elvis Dumervil. AP Photo





Hey guys, I'm curious about some of the RFAs out there. I know the Pats would have to give up some picks, but wouldn't it be smarter to use those picks on proven players? I'm thinking give up a 1st (maybe the Raiders pick next year) for someone like DeMeco Ryans or Elvis Dumervil or the 2nd for D'Qwell Jackson or a 3rd for Kirk Morrison. I mean with all the picks the Pats have this year and next, they could land two stud LBs who are proven, no guessing. I'd personally love to see Ryans and Dumervil in a Pats uniform. Thanks, and keep up the good work.Keith Henderson

I'm with you, Keith, to a certain extent. I, too, would like to see New England target some of the inordinate number of restricted free agents on the market this uncapped offseason. I just want to be clear about how the process works. If you're the Patriots and want to go after Dumervil, let's say, via the offer sheet process, you have to do so using this year's picks. That means next year's Raiders first-rounder, which New England got from the Richard Seymour trade, is not available as a bargaining chip.

What's more, the Broncos tendered Dumervil at the highest level (a first- and third-round pick as compensation) and New England doesn't have a third-round choice in this year's draft at the moment. So, they couldn't even attempt to acquire Dumervil in that fashion unless they made another move beforehand to secure a third-round choice in the 2010 draft. Now, if you're simply talking about trying to trade for those players using our draft picks as bait, I'm fine with that.

Gentlemen, big fan of the show. I listen every Tuesday and Thursday and my question is, what is next for the Pats? Do they tackle the secondary, pass rush, or receiver?

Thanks for listening (David's referring to "PFW in Progress," our cult-following of an internet radio show, for those who may be unfamiliar … live from noon-2 p.m. Eastern today and available for download thereafter) and the answer to your question is … yes! They desperately need help at all those positions, particularly outside linebacker/defensive end and receiver. Less so, perhaps, in the secondary, but still, I'd like to add some talent there in the draft.

Thus far, teams across the league have taken a very conservative approach when it comes to the RFA market. It seems like no one wants to be the first to jump into these "uncharted waters" (a phrase we heard ad nauseum at the Combine). I hope that will change and teams like the Patriots will made some bold moves for top-flight RFAs, but as time goes on, it's looking more and more like this year's draft will be make-or-break for filling those gaping talent holes on the roster.

Why are the Patriots not going after any free agents, especially on defense?

What the heck are the Pats thinking?? They've let every big name free agent get away?? They still have no pass rusher, no TE, an aging o-line, no real reliable RB, and a suspect secondary!! What is Bill thinking??

Dear PFW, I was wondering what Bill is thinking? We need CBs and a DE that can rush the QB. Antonio Cromartie and Julius Peppers were available and we could've used them. We could've traded Laurence Maroney for Cromartie and signed Julius. Now, if you look at it on paper, the Jets are the best team in our division … not to mention that Anquan Boldin and Antonio Bryant were available for WR, which we need also. Besides Moss, we don't have receivers, and then to let Ben Watson go ... so, again, what is Bill thinking?Eldred Robinson

Clearly, New England has prioritized this offseason, and tops on the list were their own free agents (Vince Wilfork, Kevin Faulk, Leigh Bodden, etc.), which should not be underestimated. They franchised Big Vince and soon thereafter worked out a long-term deal to keep him here. Bodden, meantime, looked all but gone to Houston before the Patriots came up with an 11th-hour offer that he found satisfactory. Bodden was widely considered one of the top two free agent corners on the market, albeit in a relatively weak year for that position. Nonetheless, his staying put allows the Patriots to focus more on acquiring a pass rusher, most likely in the draft.

The team reportedly did make an attempt at Peppers, the unquestioned prime cut of free agency who wound up in Chicago, and were also said to be involved in the Boldin sweepstakes, but lost out to Baltimore. Admittedly, it's a bit disappointing that the Patriots haven't gone out and recreated their 2007 offseason – getting Moss, Welker, A.D., Stallworth, Kyle Brady, Kelley Washington – but remember, that year was an anomaly from start to finish, both on the field and in the front office. What we're seeing so far this offseason is what we normally get from the Patriots. The good news is, there's still more time for them to make some quality moves.

By the way, just curious … what happened to all you "In Bill We Trust" fans out there in Patriots Nation? Haven't heard from you in a while. Hope everything's all right. Keep in touch.

We know the Pats used some of the spare O-linemen on running plays last season in the TE position. Might they be leaning on doing that more consistently as a game plan, or do you see the Pats drafting a few TEs next month (why does it take so long to get to April 22 every year)? Thanks, my favorite knuckleheads. Always fun to read your comments.

John Ozstryker

Why is it that every year we get rid of our tight ends and then refill the roster with players that have the same style and capabilities of the ones that we just released?

T. Bergin

Starting with John's question, I think they'll continue using the linemen in obvious running situations AND draft a tight end or two next month. This draft looks meaty in the middle rounds for tight ends, and that's where I'd expect New England to take a flier on one or two players. The Patriots offensive linemen are among the most athletic in the league, which gives them the luxury of using them in those heavy run-blocking packages. They weren't always successful running the football in those looks last year, but that could have been due to any number of factors. I'm not sure replacing them with a tight end would have produced any better results.

To the second question in this group, I'd say tight end is a spot where you don't normally have a lot of all-star caliber players league-wide. Think about it, not many teams have a Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, or Antonio Gates. They're few and far between. Furthermore, my guess is, the Patriots have a particular set of skills they look for in their tight ends, based on what they're asked to do in this offense (which could explain your perception that they're all the same). They just haven't found one or two who can do those things exceedingly well on a consistent basis. Part of it could be the evaluation process for that spot, and part could be the nature of that position.

