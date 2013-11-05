Ask PFW: Heading toward the bye

Do you think Bill Belichick would ever have Julian Edelman returning kick offs?

* Graham Smith*

That's a question I ask myself a lot, especially given the struggles the Patriots have had returning kicks in recent years. We can all see how dangerous Edelman is on punts and yet wonder why he doesn't get the opportunity to consistently work as a kick returner. He's had just 26 attempts in four-plus seasons with the Patriots, none so far in 2013 and just three last year. He averaged 21.7 yards with a long of 37 on those 26 attempts – nothing special, but certainly better than what we've watched with LeGarrette Blount. Perhaps the coaches want to keep Edelman healthy but that would run counter to the way he's done things in the past. Not sure I have any good reason for it, but I would be in favor of trying Edelman on kicks too.

Paul Perillo

Hi Paul/Andy/Erik and crew, Thanks for taking my question again, you make me feel an appreciated Pats fan! What is a reasonable expectation for production coming out of two intriguing signings, Isaac Sopoaga and Austin Collie? I haven't seen much of Collie since the Saints game where he proved to be clutch. I barely saw Sopoaga last game that I can remember.

Stephen Wu

Collie is likely an insurance policy for both Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman and provides some depth on the outside as well. He hasn't gotten many opportunities since he's been here but he did seem to pass Kenbrell Thompkins on the depth chart. He also injured his knee early in the Steelers game and did not return. Depending on the severity of that injury, he could see even less time in the near future. At best Collie is the fourth or fifth receiver behind Amendola, Aaron Dobson and Edelman. Sopoaga came as advertised in his first game, providing some bulk in the middle against the run against Pittsburgh. He was involved in about 25 snaps against Pittsburgh and was part of the short-yardage defense that came up with a couple of stops on third- and fourth-and-inches in that game. I expect him to continue to be used as part of the base defense, which means he should play about one-third of the time given the Patriots preference for their sub packages.

Paul Perillo