Ask PFW: Holiday Cheers and Jeers

]()Good Job. With that said, Corey Dillon got robbed out of a Pro Bowl spot. As much as I respect LT (LaDainian Tomlinson), I don't think he should have beaten out Corey. But all the same I don't think Corey cares that much either. We all know the Pats are honored by it, but they have more on their minds then the Pro Bowl. Keep up the good work.*Jay P.*

Jay, I have to disagree with you. I think Dillon is having a great season, based on numbers the best in franchise history, but I just think the guys ahead of him in the Pro Bowl voting in the AFC all deserve the nod. Curtis Martin has more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns as the heart of the Jets offense. Edgerrin James is a key part of the best offense in football, leading the AFC with 1,550 yards while adding 50-plus receptions. And as for L.T., he got snubbed a year ago despite 1,600 yards and 100 receptions. His yards per carry are down this season as he's battled a groin injury for much of the year for the upstart Chargers, but he still has more than 1,300 yards, 50-plus receptions and leads the AFC with 108 points on 18 touchdowns. If they added another running back I would send Dillon, but none of the other three deserve to stay home either. And if Priest Holmes hadn't gotten hurt the Pro Bowl running back mix in the AFC would have been even more clouded. But don't kid yourself, while the Patriots all have the Super Bowl on their minds they are still upset over things like Pro Bowl snubbings. Many in the Gillette Stadium locker room were rather upset to see Dillon, Rodney Harrison and Tedy Bruschi left off the Pro Bowl roster.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, first let me say that I always look forward to reading what you guys have to say both online and in my PFW. Now on to business- I just read that Tedy Bruschi didn't make the Pro Bowl. I am very, very, VERY upset- How is it even POSSIBLE for Ray Lewis to be named this year? It's obnoxious. Bruschi is having a phenomenal year, with over 100 tackles, and a few sacks, and a few interceptions. He's a playmaker, and a team leader. What has Ray Lewis accomplished this year? Thanks for letting me vent. On a positive note, I think the team that "BB" and Scott Pioli have put together this year have five more wins left in them this season. Keep up the good work! Go Pats!

Jack DiPietro in Portsmouth

Love him or hate him, Lewis is still an elite defensive player. And we all have to remember that many times Pro Bowl voting has as much to do with reputation as it does with the actual level of play for a given player in the given season. Does Bruschi deserve to be there? Maybe. If you ask me, I would have sent him based on what he has meant to this defense not just this season, but over the last few years. But it didn't happen. Lewis isn't having as productive season as he's had in the past and is probably surrounded by more overall talent on defense, but he still gets the respect and the votes of the players and coaches around the league. And Chargers linebacker Donnie Edwards may have an even better case of snubbing than Bruschi.

Andy Hart

First of all, I think you guys are doing a great job answering questions to fans. I have a question that has been burning in my head lately. With only two games, do you think that Bill Belichick (being the genius that he is) will pull out the key players from both offense and defense, considering we have already clinched a playoff spot and do not want to risk any further injuries? Thank you.

Julian R.

That's the question of the week. Asked Monday about resting players against the 49ers and Belichick was rather noncommittal. "I'm not going to comment on that or make any decision on that right now. We're going to get ready to play the game and whatever decisions we make will probably come later on. I haven't made them now if there are any to make. Certainly the guys that aren't able to play or that are questionable to play, I think we'll take a longer look at whether or not we want to play those players. Again, I don't even know who we're talking about there yet." Personally I would play all the starters early in the game and once the game is pretty much in hand against an abysmal San Francisco team I would remove as many key guys from the field as possible. But there is a fine line between resting guys and not having them prepared for the postseason or sending a bad message to some of the other guys who have to play the final week. We saw Eagles head coach Andy Reid handle it one way this week on Monday Night Football, it will be interesting to see how Belichick handles it this Sunday.

Andy Hart

Do the Pats DBs such as Earthwind Moreland practice extra hard or take extended time before normal practice? He should have been called on Pass Interference 2 times against Miami for not playing the ball? Do they practice playing the ball when going deep? If speed is the issue, do they have him do extra sprints each day? Those are 2 things that I pick up where Earthwind can improve and I only played high school football.Jack Endabocks

Yes Jack, all the players take extra practice and work on specific skills such as defending the deep ball and going after it at its highest point. I know fans have been disappointed in Moreland's play at times, but there is little question that he is putting in the effort. You must realize that he's a guy that without the injuries probably would not be on an NFL roster, I mean he was once cut by Montreal of the Canadian Football League. Believe me the coaches and players do everything they can to get ready on a weekly basis, but at some point it comes down to talent. Guys do their best, but some guys aren't as talented as others and I think Moreland himself would admit that he is no Ty Law. But he's been good enough to allow the Patriots, for the most part, to keep winning. For that, I give he and the coaches credit.

Andy Hart