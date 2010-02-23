Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Ask PFW II: Wilfork's it

Feb 23, 2010 at 03:00 AM

I am really interested in knowing what are the chances of keeping Stephen Gostkowski as our kicker? I think he is really good and since he came to replace Adam Vinatieri he has done a pretty good job; I also think that there are no other good options to replace him, are they? Thanks for reading my question, hope to hear back from you.
Mayra Garcia Sanchez

I'd say Gostkowski's chances of returning are about 100 percent. I can't see a team giving the Patriots draft picks for a kicker. Gostkowski is a restricted free agent and he'll surely receive one of the high tenders – teams aren't going to give up high picks plus a lucrative salary for a kicker. If he does leave, however, the Patriots would either have to find a rookie or sign a free agent like the Jets Jay Feely or Cincinnati's Shayne Graham. But I wouldn't worry about that because Gostkowski isn't going anywhere.
Paul Perillo

I was wondering if you know any insight who BB is looking at getting with the first pick in the draft? I would love to see BB get Sergio Kindle but BB would have to move up to get a chance.
Dylan Henderson

Obviously no one knows who Belichick is interested in at this point of the draft process. The Patriots, or any other team for that matter, don't make that sort of information public knowledge. I like Kindle a lot. He has the tools to be a successful pass rusher and he may be available at 22 for the Patriots to select. His career at Texas wasn't always as productive as many had hoped, but Kindle is an athletic guy with a lot of potential and I'd like to see Belichick have the ability to work with such a player. But no word on which guys the team has its eyes on as of yet.
Paul Perillo

With all of the high picks we have this year and next, what would it take to move up to the No. 1 or 2 pick overall this year and draft Ndamukong Suh from Nebraska? He would answer the pass rush problem for many years to come. Is our No. 1 and one of our 2s this year and one of the 2011 No. 1s enough to move up from 22 to get him? We would still have two 2s this year and (preferably) Oakland's 1 next year so we wouldn't be mortgaging the future so to speak.
Ed Dischino

I don't know exactly what it would take to move up that far but I'm not really interested in doing so for a defensive tackle, regardless of how good he is. Suh is a terrific prospect and I believe he'll be a fine NFL player. But other than a franchise quarterback, I don't think anyone is worth two firsts and a second, or even a first and a second. Again, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers – OK, I'd give up the picks. But a defensive tackle isn't going to have that kind of an impact on games to warrant that kind of compensation. So you'd be coughing up multiple picks and then handing the guy a huge contract. I'd rather sit tight at 22 and take a true pass rusher that the team thinks can fit into the system.
Paul Perillo

What are the chances the Pats use one or more of their second-round picks to move up in the first round for a playmaker?
Jack Greguoli

I'm not sure what your definition of a playmaker is but I could definitely see the Patriots packaging picks in the second round to move up. Of course, I could also see them moving down, something they've done more frequently in the past than the former. Basically, nothing is off the table when it comes to Belichick and the draft. He's open to pretty much anything. But I like you're idea of being aggressive if there's a specific player hanging around at the bottom of the first round. Let's hope you're right and the Patriots wind up with a dynamic player who makes an immediate impact.
Paul Perillo

I follow the draft websites closely and have noticed that the Patriots have either the 42nd or 44th pick in the second round. Why is this?
Joe Paretti

The league conducts coin flips to determine the full draft order beyond the first round (tiebreakers are generally used in the first round, although coin flips can also come into play there depending on the situation). The league will determine the complete draft order next week and therefore the Patriots selections in the second round and beyond will be known at that time. Right now there is some ambiguity to the Patriots picks based on these pending coin flips.
Paul Perillo

Erik/Andy/Paul, is the question Wilfork or Peppers? Or is it Wilfork or Peppers and first- and third-round draft picks? Seems like drafting and trading has its benefits, and while you do know what Wilfork brings to the table, I think the doubt you might have about filling his spot is removed by the draft compensation provided by trading him to Kansas City or Cleveland.Russ Kupperstein

I'm not sure I'm following you here but I think you're suggesting trading Wilfork for first- and third-round picks – is that right? Then you'd sign Peppers and have two extra picks? I love it, but I doubt Cleveland and Kansas City, the two teams you threw out there, would. Richard Seymour was traded for a first-round pick and many league insiders believed the Patriots got a steal. Seymour is a better player than Wilfork with more versatility, he's in better shape and their ages are pretty similar (30 and 28). So I doubt you'd be able to get a first and a third for Wilfork. If I've misread your post, I apologize.

If the players union and the owners are unable to come to an agreement and lockout/strike until both sides come to an agreement, how will this affect future drafts? I know the Patriots are selecting 22nd in the first round of April's draft, but if the lockout lasts an entire season would the Patriots lose the Seymour pick? And what would the draft order be for the NFL teams?
Matthew Sullivan

You don't have to worry about that happening because regardless of the labor situation next year, the draft will go on. In fact, if there is a lockout for 2011 the NFL plans to have the April draft be the final league activity conducted as normal. So even if disaster strikes and there is no football in 2011, there will be a draft and the Patriots will get the Raiders pick.
Paul Perillo

Ask A Question | Read Part I

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 11/16: "Leadership is about attitude and performance"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Get an inside look at the Patriots 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Davon Godcahux 11/16: "A short week, but we can handle it"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godcahux addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/16: "We gotta make sure we prepare"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 11/16: "We're prepared for everybody's best shot"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising