Ask PFW II: Wilfork's it

I am really interested in knowing what are the chances of keeping Stephen Gostkowski as our kicker? I think he is really good and since he came to replace Adam Vinatieri he has done a pretty good job; I also think that there are no other good options to replace him, are they? Thanks for reading my question, hope to hear back from you.

Mayra Garcia Sanchez

I'd say Gostkowski's chances of returning are about 100 percent. I can't see a team giving the Patriots draft picks for a kicker. Gostkowski is a restricted free agent and he'll surely receive one of the high tenders – teams aren't going to give up high picks plus a lucrative salary for a kicker. If he does leave, however, the Patriots would either have to find a rookie or sign a free agent like the Jets Jay Feely or Cincinnati's Shayne Graham. But I wouldn't worry about that because Gostkowski isn't going anywhere.

Paul Perillo

I was wondering if you know any insight who BB is looking at getting with the first pick in the draft? I would love to see BB get Sergio Kindle but BB would have to move up to get a chance.

Dylan Henderson

Obviously no one knows who Belichick is interested in at this point of the draft process. The Patriots, or any other team for that matter, don't make that sort of information public knowledge. I like Kindle a lot. He has the tools to be a successful pass rusher and he may be available at 22 for the Patriots to select. His career at Texas wasn't always as productive as many had hoped, but Kindle is an athletic guy with a lot of potential and I'd like to see Belichick have the ability to work with such a player. But no word on which guys the team has its eyes on as of yet.

Paul Perillo

With all of the high picks we have this year and next, what would it take to move up to the No. 1 or 2 pick overall this year and draft Ndamukong Suh from Nebraska? He would answer the pass rush problem for many years to come. Is our No. 1 and one of our 2s this year and one of the 2011 No. 1s enough to move up from 22 to get him? We would still have two 2s this year and (preferably) Oakland's 1 next year so we wouldn't be mortgaging the future so to speak.

Ed Dischino

I don't know exactly what it would take to move up that far but I'm not really interested in doing so for a defensive tackle, regardless of how good he is. Suh is a terrific prospect and I believe he'll be a fine NFL player. But other than a franchise quarterback, I don't think anyone is worth two firsts and a second, or even a first and a second. Again, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers – OK, I'd give up the picks. But a defensive tackle isn't going to have that kind of an impact on games to warrant that kind of compensation. So you'd be coughing up multiple picks and then handing the guy a huge contract. I'd rather sit tight at 22 and take a true pass rusher that the team thinks can fit into the system.

Paul Perillo

What are the chances the Pats use one or more of their second-round picks to move up in the first round for a playmaker?

Jack Greguoli

I'm not sure what your definition of a playmaker is but I could definitely see the Patriots packaging picks in the second round to move up. Of course, I could also see them moving down, something they've done more frequently in the past than the former. Basically, nothing is off the table when it comes to Belichick and the draft. He's open to pretty much anything. But I like you're idea of being aggressive if there's a specific player hanging around at the bottom of the first round. Let's hope you're right and the Patriots wind up with a dynamic player who makes an immediate impact.

Paul Perillo

I follow the draft websites closely and have noticed that the Patriots have either the 42nd or 44th pick in the second round. Why is this?

Joe Paretti

The league conducts coin flips to determine the full draft order beyond the first round (tiebreakers are generally used in the first round, although coin flips can also come into play there depending on the situation). The league will determine the complete draft order next week and therefore the Patriots selections in the second round and beyond will be known at that time. Right now there is some ambiguity to the Patriots picks based on these pending coin flips.

Paul Perillo

Erik/Andy/Paul, is the question Wilfork or Peppers? Or is it Wilfork or Peppers and first- and third-round draft picks? Seems like drafting and trading has its benefits, and while you do know what Wilfork brings to the table, I think the doubt you might have about filling his spot is removed by the draft compensation provided by trading him to Kansas City or Cleveland.Russ Kupperstein

I'm not sure I'm following you here but I think you're suggesting trading Wilfork for first- and third-round picks – is that right? Then you'd sign Peppers and have two extra picks? I love it, but I doubt Cleveland and Kansas City, the two teams you threw out there, would. Richard Seymour was traded for a first-round pick and many league insiders believed the Patriots got a steal. Seymour is a better player than Wilfork with more versatility, he's in better shape and their ages are pretty similar (30 and 28). So I doubt you'd be able to get a first and a third for Wilfork. If I've misread your post, I apologize.

If the players union and the owners are unable to come to an agreement and lockout/strike until both sides come to an agreement, how will this affect future drafts? I know the Patriots are selecting 22nd in the first round of April's draft, but if the lockout lasts an entire season would the Patriots lose the Seymour pick? And what would the draft order be for the NFL teams?

Matthew Sullivan