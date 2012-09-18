Ask PFW: Less of Wes

Umm … was I the only person screaming at my TV for the Patriots to use their no huddle offense in the second half? It is a huge weapon for them and is almost always a way to get them into a rhythm. I don't get it. Please explain.

Jesse M.

I don't know, I was watching from the press box so I couldn't hear what people watching on TV were saying. But to tell the truth I didn't hear a lot of complaining about the lack of a no-huddle as much as I did about the play calling. And the Patriots actually did use the no huddle on their first drive of the second half and picked up a field goal before using it almost exclusively in the fourth quarter when they were obviously trying to make the comeback. Rather than the no huddle I thought the team used some curious play calls on third downs, running the ball a bit too much rather than sticking with the team's bread and butter – the short passing game. But losing Hernandez may have had a role in that as well. Overall, the Cardinals game was not a good one for the offense but it was just one game. Let's not panic yet.

Paul Perillo

The Patriots have a potential Super Bowl team but the weird roster management/playing time has me puzzled beyond belief. Do you think BB is stubborn enough that he'll make a point not to bring in Brian Waters (assuming it's a salary standoff)? And for all the wisdom of BB, can't he see that Wes Welker is more important to Brady than he realizes (like Branch during his SB MVP season)? Is it possible that one/some of the coaches' egos are getting in the way and they're really NOT doing what is best for the team?

Wayne Y.

I completely disagree with this entire premise. Belichick's ego has nothing to do with the specific things you're talking about. Belichick's ego didn't keep Brian Waters home all offseason and through the preseason. Waters said after the Super Bowl that he was thinking about retiring. Well, he was obviously unsure if he wanted to keep playing and has yet to change his mind. Maybe he'll be back, but either way Belichick's ego has nothing to do with that. I do agree with you that Welker should be getting more action but we've already discussed that. I just don't think it's all about Belichick's ego – unless we're talking about trying to win football games.

Paul Perillo

Can we all agree we're going 1-15 this year? Along the way, though, how good does that defense look? Ok, they're not playing Denver/GB/NYJ...wait...but still. I think that Arizona team is pretty good. Chandler Jones is the guy we've all been waiting for and Tavon Wilson and Dont'a Hightower look like long-term contributors/playmakers (maybe). I feel like this team always loses a game it shouldn't and it seems like from Kyle Arrington's comments that maybe guys were looking ahead to the Baltimore game (maybe they overlooked the Eagles as well). All this rambling is to say I'm looking forward to seeing how this team moves forward.

Pascal Rawls-Philippe

Well the defense has gotten off to a great start, no question about that. But in fairness we can't just gloss over the opponents it has faced. Tennessee and Arizona are terrible offensively and looked that way against the other team they played as well. The Titans were completely shut down by the Chargers in Week 2 while the Seahawks held the Cardinals in check in Week 1. So, I don't want to get carried away with what we've seen. That said, Jones looks like a star in the making. His athleticism is apparent on almost every play, and Hightower is a definite impact player as well. I haven't seen much from Wilson but he also hasn't been caught out of position too often either. The two turnovers he was involved in didn't have much to do with him, but he was able to take advantage of the situation each time. I don't think there is such a thing as a good loss and even if I did it certainly wouldn't include dropping a home game against an inferior opponent. But defensively there are many reasons to be optimistic.

Paul Perillo

Why did The Patriots let Fox broadcast yesterday's game? Fox blacked out the game in Connecticut. We never got to see it. Or, did the Patriots want it blacked out 80 miles away from Gillette?

Mary Eames

The Patriots and the other teams don't determine which network airs each game. That's part of the broadcast packages that the league signs with the networks. Basically, anytime the Patriots play against an AFC opponent or on the road against an NFC team, and the game is not in prime time, then it airs on CBS. If it's against an NFC team at home – like the Cardinals game – then it's on Fox. Monday night games are on ESPN while Sunday night games are on NBC. NFL Network also airs games on Thursday nights – except for Thanksgiving night, which is shown on NBC.

Paul Perillo

It's still early in the season and the mood changes from week to week. But the offensive line has shown that it is the concern that it was thought to be. To what extent do you attribute the problems to coaching? I know that Dante Scarnecchia has been with the Pats forever, but it just seems that the line looks out of sync and clueless at times. To top it off, they still get no push in short-yardage situations. If Brady doesn't learn how to scramble, I'm concerned that he is not going to last the season without a serious injury.

Gary Goldstein