Ask PFW: Lots of TE talk and more!

Hi again. Thank you for having read my question and answered me, because here it's hard to get information and opinions, just with you guys. Now, knowing the possibility of Hernandez being suspended or arrested and Gronkowski on the PUP list: 1) How do you see the passing game with tight end? 2) Who do you think will be the starter? 3) Do you imagine the Patriots getting someone by a trade or the free agency?

Gustavo Ferreira

With the problems at TE, who do you think is in line to start if top 2 are out at beginning of season?

Ray Perrotta

There is no question that the Patriots tight end depth chart is a major uncertainty at this point, including arguably the two most important figures to the overall passing – Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. While the season is a long way off both guys are question marks to open the year, and with Hernandez the cloudy future could go well beyond that. But there are some lesser options on the depth chart. I would put Daniel Fells atop that list. The veteran is a decent receiver with the ability to block. He battled an injury to start his New England career last summer, but is a well-rounded option who people seem to have forgotten about. Jake Ballard is in the mix as he returns from ACL surgery, but I haven't loved what I've seen from him this spring. He's still seemingly limping and has not caught the ball well. He is more of a blocker than a receiver, but he needs to prove himself healthy. Michael Hoomanawanui showed the ability to chip in last year as both a blocker and a pass option. Finally, undrafted rookie Zach Sudfeld has shown fluid athleticism and soft hands in spring action in shorts. He has a long injury history that made him basically a one-year producer in college. His skills are intriguing as a potential pass catcher, but he's quite a projection at this point. I also wouldn't rule out the team adding a veteran in the process. Though he's far from his former Pro Bowl self, Dallas Clark might be an option in the Hernandez mold as a slot receiver, and New England showed interest in his services in the past. But clearly what should have been the strength of the offense – especially since the Patriots inked their dynamic duo to nearly $100 million in extension last summer – isn't going to be that any time soon. If I had to pick the top two at the tight position right now I'd go with Fells and Ballard to start the year, with the hope that Gronkowski would join the mix relatively early on in the season.

Andy Hart

Hey guys! With the homicide investigation involving Hernandez still going on is it possible the Patriots can trade Hernandez? As much I like Hernandez, I rather see the Pats trade him for a first- and second-round picks. He's a proven player and in the NFL rookies are question marks. Having this in mind are there possible takers for Hernandez? Please respond.

Miguel Pizano, California

Zach Sudfeld seems to have stood out at OTA's and mini-camp. If he continues to develop as a legitimate option through training camp and the season, do you think it's possible that we could see Aaron Hernandez on the trade block come the trade deadline/end of the season?

Alex Smith

Technically Hernandez could be traded at any time between now and the deadline during the regular season. But realistically no team is going to deal for a guy who's at the center of such a serious legal investigation. The Patriots will likely have to see how things play out on a legal front before the next step comes in terms of his career. But there is certainly no way in heck that any departure from New England is going to result in the team getting a first-round pick for the oft-injured and now troubled tight end. That's just wishful thinking.

Andy Hart

With the legal uncertainty surrounding Hernandez, Gronk's recent injury issues and Jake Ballard returning from a serious injury, what is the likelihood that the Patriots are looking to add a veteran TE? Are there any veteran TE's that are free agents or veterans that might be available via trade?

Zach Strong

There are still some interesting names out there, mostly free agents. As I said above, Dallas Clark is a name that would seem to make sense. Visanthe Shiancoe, who the Patriots liked enough last year to put on IR with a designation for return, is also available. Old friend and former draft pick David Thomas, most recently of the Saints, is also a free agent. All three could make sense on some level. I don't see a lot of great options via trade, but we know that Belichick is always capable of finding someone in the bushes. None, though, will be anywhere near a replication of either Gronkowski or Hernandez.

Andy Hart

I was reading an article on the Bleacher Report about the Tom Brady replacement plan. And they were talking about if Brady's replacement is already on the roster or if they would draft someone over the next couple years to set behind Brady and learn until he retires. And I was thinking the team should draft Johnny Football [Manziel] whenever he decides to go into the draft and give him time to learn behind Brady for a couple years. What do you think?

Zack Ross

I don't like the idea. I have serious doubts about Manziel at the next level. He's undersized (6-0) and is more of a creator as a quarterback, almost a sandlot type football player. I'm not sure he's going to be a great or even good NFL quarterback within the confines of an NFL system. I could be wrong, but he doesn't seem like the type of quarterback that Belichick would be looking for to replace Brady. It would be two very different styles and skills of quarterbacks. Also, Manziel doesn't have the best track record off the field, so that would be a consideration for a team looking to make him a franchise quarterback. He could be the next in a long line of Heisman quarterbacks who struggle to find success in the NFL.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, love your article. Keep up the great work. In regard to Aaron Hernandez, is it possible for the Pats to revisit the recent contract in regard to guaranteed monies in lieu of recent allegations. I mean possible destruction of evidence of this nature is serious business. I feel they should cut bait, so to speak.

James Hachey

As I said earlier, once the legal process begins to shake itself out I'm sure the Patriots will look into all avenues in regards to Hernandez' future with the team. That could very well include the Patriots revisiting that contract and potentially getting a return of bonus monies and cap space moving forward. But that is a long way down the line and one of the least of the issues that needs to be worked out in the future.

Andy Hart

Last time I questioned it was Rob Gronkowski, this week it's Aaron Hernandez, so once again I'll "spice" it up again, but this time with a dash of, well, dash. So I believe the running game WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT this year. It seems like the offense position (besides quarterback) we haven't lost is running back and that my "friend" is why we could heavily rely on it. I think we could possibly see Ridley and Vereen with 1k yards and Bolden adding a good 500. This would certainly extend Brady's arm life and could be a bit of a challenge to stop in opposing defenses?

Kyle Rodgers

I tend to agree that the running game and the running back position could be very much key to the offense this fall, especially early in the year. One aspect you left out of the discussion is that the Patriots return the entirety of the offensive line from a year ago. That could also benefit the ground game. With all the uncertainty at tight end and receiver, Brady's most reliable option could very well be handing off to Stevan Ridley or some quick throws to Shane Vereen. It seems strange to think of in light of the way the New England team has been built in recent memory, but the backfield could be at the heart of the offensive attack.

Andy Hart

I hate all the attention around Tim Tebow but now I find myself wondering: should Hernandez and Gronkowski be unavailable for whatever reason, could Tebow be seen as a viable option behind Sudfeld and Ballard to play tight end, or would a free agent acquisition be a better idea? Tight end is even more important this season with no track record from wide receivers

Alex Marr

As I said earlier, it seems everyone has forgotten Fells. He has to be very much considered in the mix in the absence of Hernandez and/or Gronkowski. Tebow might be an option down the road as a jack-of-all-trades or emergency guy, but I don't see him cracking the rotation among the top two or three tight ends, almost regardless of what else happens at the position. Yes, the issue at tight end is very much magnified due to a lack of proven, reliable talent at wide receiver. It's why the Patriots passing game is as big a question mark as it's almost ever been in New England during the Belichick era.

Andy Hart

Much has been made about us adding Dobson and Boyce to the team. What are the scouting reports on our other additions Michael Jenkins and Donald Jones?

Erik L.

Jenkins is a veteran talent who's been a consistent complementary option in his career. He's by no means a speed demon, but brings a professionalism to his route running. He has good size and should have decent hands, although he struggled to catch the ball in spring practice. Jones is more of a versatile athlete who can do a lot of things, but hasn't had a ton of production in his career. He's much younger and has far more speed. I'll be honest I didn't think he did much to stand out in spring practice (with guys not wearing jersey numbers) and will be interesting to see what he brings to the position battle in training camp.

Andy Hart

Since the Patriots signed rookie free agent QB Brian Hoyer in 2009, the Patriots have only carried 2 QB's on the roster (excluding Julian Edelman who played QB for Kent State). Does this mean whoever loses the backup QB competition between Ryan Mallett and Tim Tebow will get cut and not make the 53 men roster?

Mackenzie Kirkey

I don't think we can really make any roster projects this early in the process. So much could happen between now and September. Tebow's overall unknown role is also a major consideration. There is always the chance that he presents value at another position or as a jack-of-all-trades contributor. So he could be a third QB with roles at other positions. If Mallett on the other hand is not the backup, then I don't think he would have a role with the team. But that seems unlikely to me at this point given Tebow's late arrival and continued struggles to prove himself as an NFL passer.

Andy Hart