Ask PFW: Making progress

Hey I actually have 2 questions. 1. I've been watching a lot of the big yardage that the Patriots have been giving up and almost every time they gave the receiver like a 10-yard cushion. But when they bumped them at the line and threw off their timing (which gave Andre Carter and Mark Anderson more time to get to Mark Sanchez) they showed good signs on defense. Do you think we should put more pressure on the wideouts with this patchwork D? 2. I know some people have mixed feelings about Chad's week but I feel really good about it. My question is do you think he will end up fitting well with the hurry-up offense? If he does then that would definitely get him more yards and without a question get him some TDs.

Kevin H.

I think the Patriots have done plenty of both in terms of coverage this season. They opened the year playing a lot of man-to-man and pressing at the line. It was almost exclusively man in the opener against the Dolphins and Chad Henne ripped them for 416 yards. The Patriots have also used some zone schemes in games against Dallas and the Jets and the results were far better. Overall, New England's secondary has struggled this season, especially when the pass rush hasn't been great. But it hasn't been due to any schemes or designs. For the most part, the team has struggled whether using zones or pressing at the line. The good news is there aren't many solid passing games remaining on the team's schedule during the regular season, so maybe the cover guys can gain some confidence down the stretch as they prepare for the playoffs.

As for Ocho, I'm not as optimistic as you. At this point I think enough time has gone by that we can make an accurate assessment and I don't see him being a huge part of the offense. There may be an occasional game where he makes an impact or even scores a touchdown or two. But I don't see him suddenly emerging as a consistent threat for Tom Brady, especially in hurry-up situations.

Paul Perillo

Hi Guys, with the Patriots not having any speed at receiver, and the history of making horrible selections in the second round of the draft, should they take a page from the Raiders and draft the fastest receiver available in the second round?

Monty Borrowman

I understand your reasoning here but how exactly has that philosophy worked out for the Raiders? Speed is one element for a receiver but not the only one. Route-running and making adjustments are just as important than speed if not more so. Wes Welker may not be able to beat Jacoby Ford or Darrius Heyward-Bey in a race but who would you rather have? The Patriots need to find a young receiver in the draft at some point, and they also need to find out if Taylor Price can be part of the future. Again, the soft schedule down the stretch may allow them the opportunity to use Price a bit and perhaps figure out if he can be a legitimate downfield threat. But there's no question the receiving corps could use some more speed.

Paul Perillo

A couple games ago Wes Welker got tackled right by the first down marker. The officials called for a measurement, yet instead of using the chains right there a foot away from the ball, they took the chains from the far side of the field. I notice this is always done. Why not use the nearest chains?

Jeffrey Anderson

There is only one set of chains that is considered official in every game. They use chains on both sides simply to help the everyone know where the first down line is in order to make it easier for the players. But one set is approximate while the other is considered official. So if the referee called for the chains from the opposite sideline it was because that set was the official marker. There are times when the ball is spotted on the same side as the "real" chains and those are used to measure, although due to the proximity the officials don't have to pull them out onto the field as often when that occurs.

Paul Perillo

What happened to Jermaine Cunningham? With no-name undrafted free agents getting starts all over the defense, Cunningham must really be disappointing coaches. Any news on his issues? I am surprised this has not gotten more attention. Good news is they have not cut him.

Eric Picard