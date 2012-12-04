Ask PFW: Mixed bag

I'm going to ask a question no one else seems to ask: What is Tom Brady's problem? Everyone expresses concern for the defense (and rightfully so)! But, Brady no longer plays with the same confidence he had during his Super Bowl years. I'm a Brady fan, and still think he's better than almost all others today, but he seems to succumb to pressure much more now. He overreacts to pass rushers, which is strange given his toughness. Many of his passes are off target. Does he feel his window is closing? And, am I the only one who sees this? JP Galasso

What is Tom Brady's problem? The same one you'll have someday, if you're lucky. It's called "aging," my friend. Those Super Bowl years to which you referred are now about a decade ago. Yes, Brady might not be as sharp as he once was with his passes. We've noticed. Yes, he gets a little skittish in the pocket now and then. Hasn't escaped our attention. But he also had a five-game stretch this season in which he completed two-thirds of his pass attempts for nearly 1,500 yards, 14 touchdowns, no interceptions, and was sacked just twice. At times this year, he's eluded the rush better than I've ever seen him do so.

Brady is certainly a much smarter quarterback than he was during those Super Bowl years, too, as far as understanding the offense and reading defenses are concerned. Oh, and exactly 10 seasons ago, in case you forgot, he failed to help the Patriots make the playoffs – something he's done every year since (other than his injured reserve year of 2008). Erik Scalavino

Hey PFW, big fan! Two questions: 1) I saw the Pats brought up James Develin from the practice squad. I read that he's been a standout in practice. Is there a role for him available? Do you think the Patriots will try their luck again with having a FB in their backfield for Ridley and Co.? 2) I see a lot of talk about who the Pats can sign to replace the DE spot that [Jermaine] Cunningham and [Chandler] Jones left behind. What about this Justin Francis kid?? I think he looks good. I say he's the best 3-down option. Ryan Collins

I'm not sure I see much of a role for Develin right now in the Patriots backfield. He might be more of a special teams need in the short term. Also – and this is just conjecture on my part – keep in mind that he was defensive end throughout his college career at Brown. With the right ankle injury to rookie Chandler Jones and suspension of Jermaine Cunningham, Develin might (I emphasize "might") be an emergency option on defense, too. He's about as big as Rob Ninkovich, so, it's a remote possibility. As you all know, the more you can do around here, the better your chances of having a job on the 53-man roster, where Develin now finds himself.

Francis will get his opportunities, too, I have a feeling. The coaching staff seems to like him, and he just might have the versatility to do some of the things Cunningham was asked to do, like rush the passer from the defensive tackle spot. Team PFW was high on Francis from almost the time he set foot in Foxborough, so, we'll be just as interested as you to see how he does with whatever chances he gets in the days ahead. Erik Scalavino

First of all, as a UK-based fan, I saw my first ball game and first Patriots game at Wembley recently, and had a great time. My question is about the offense/defense conundrum. You get lots of questions about the defense, but we know it gives up big plays and creates turnovers. It is reasonable to assume that in the post season there will be fewer turnovers, but as many big plays or more. The question then is whether the offense can outscore other teams. Is it good enough to get 30 plus points against top defenses? Please excuse me if the question is daft, I'm a novice! Alan Macmillan

No need to apologize, Alan. To your first point, I don't necessarily agree that turnovers are destined to go down in the postseason. One never knows when those will happen, and I would even argue that teams in the playoffs generally have stronger defenses. Hence, the opportunities to create turnovers might increase, or the ability to make big plays on offense might decrease as a result. It's just too difficult to predict in any given game (who foresaw all those flailing fumbles in the most recent Steelers-Browns game, for instance?).